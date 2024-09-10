عربي


Blinken, Lemmy To Visit Ukraine This Week

9/10/2024 10:07:59 AM

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) US Secretary of State, Anthony Blinken, and UK Foreign Secretary, David Lammy, will visit Ukraine together this week to meet with the Ukrainian state leadership and demonstrate support for Ukraine.

This was stated by British Foreign Minister, David Lammy, on Tuesday in London, Ukrinform correspondent reports.

Lammy said it would be the“first joint visit of this kind for a decade” and would demonstrate the West's commitment to Ukraine.

Read also: Biden , Starmer to discuss support for Ukraine in Washington

As reported by Ukrinform earlier, US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken is visiting London on September 9-10 to discuss, among other things, the issue of support for Ukraine.

UkrinForm

