Naz-Nazı Mugham Ensemble To Perform In Ganja
Date
9/10/2024 9:17:48 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Naz-Nazı mugham ensemble will perform at Ganja State
Philharmonic Hall on September 30, under the direction of People's
Artist, tar player Malik Mansurov, Azernews
reports.
At the concert, the ensemble will perform an array of
mesmerizing compositions, including "İz" and "Yarı-pünhan" as well
as folk songs and dances "Xumar oldum", "Dağların başı", "Gül
dəstəsi", "Qarabağ şikəstəsi", "Çahargah dəramədi" and others.
This concert is part of the "From Baku to Ganja" project, a
joint initiative between the Ganja State Philharmonic, the
International Mugham Center, and the Azerbaijan National
Conservatory.
Tickets can be purchased at the Philharmonic box office and
online at iTicket.
----
Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews' staff journalist, follow her on
Twitter: @lmntypewriterrr
MENAFN10092024000195011045ID1108657395
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.