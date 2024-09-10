Naz-Nazı Mugham Ensemble To Perform In Ganja

(MENAFN- AzerNews)

Naz-Nazı mugham ensemble will perform at Ganja State Philharmonic Hall on September 30, under the direction of People's Artist, tar player Malik Mansurov, Azernews reports.

At the concert, the ensemble will perform an array of mesmerizing compositions, including "İz" and "Yarı-pünhan" as well as folk songs and dances "Xumar oldum", "Dağların başı", "Gül dəstəsi", "Qarabağ şikəstəsi", "Çahargah dəramədi" and others.

This concert is part of the "From Baku to Ganja" project, a joint initiative between the Ganja State Philharmonic, the International Mugham Center, and the Azerbaijan National Conservatory.

Tickets can be purchased at the Philharmonic box office and online at iTicket.

Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews' staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @lmntypewriterrr