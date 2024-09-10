Symbotic Named To Fast Company’S Sixth Annual List Of The 100 Best Workplaces For Innovators

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Robotics leader recognized for pushing the boundaries of warehouse through its commitment to continuous innovation

WILMINGTON, Mass., Sept. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Symbotic (Nasdaq: SYM ), a leader in A.I.-enabled robotics for the chain, today announced it has ranked No. 58 on Fast Company's sixth annual Best Workplaces for Innovators list, honoring organizations and businesses that demonstrate an inspiring commitment to encourage and develop innovation at all levels. Symbotic's next-generation robotics and intelligent software is revolutionizing warehouse operations by delivering unmatched efficiency, speed, and flexibility for some of the world's largest retailers and wholesalers.



“At Symbotic, innovation is a core value, and we take great pride in empowering every team member to think creatively and challenge the status quo as we transform how goods move through the supply chain,” said Rick Cohen, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Symbotic.“We are honored to be named a Best Workplace for Innovators by Fast Company.”

Symbotic has a long history of discovery and innovation, with a strong commitment to research and development, more than 400 patents secured, and a variety of advanced research partnerships with top global universities. Symbotic team members have the opportunity to work with new and emerging technologies, from autonomy and perception to machine learning and vision, all while implementing their ideas through real-world applications – at scale.

Miriam Ort, Chief Human Resources Officer of Symbotic said,“We strive to make Symbotic the most exciting place for doing innovative work in robotics and artificial intelligence. This recognition is a testament to the strength and commitment of the Symbotic team, which puts our customers first every single day.”

The 2024 Best Workplaces for Innovators list ranks 100 winners from a variety of industries, including entertainment, biotech, consumer packaged goods, marketing, education, healthcare, and many more. To earn Best Workplaces for Innovators recognition, all of this year's winners (as well as dozens of additional finalists that appear online) completed an application that addressed questions about projects, investment, companywide programs, and workplace culture. Fast Company editors evaluated every application and conducted additional research to generate a score for each company. A separate judging panel then reviewed the top 125 companies to reach a consensus on the overall winner. Applications for specific categories were judged solely by Fast Company editors.

“Innovation is a global priority that cuts across all industries, and this year's list reflects that diversity,” says Brendan Vaughan, editor in chief of Fast Company.“The top ten features four companies headquartered outside of the U.S. and includes representatives from technology, advertising, finance, biotech, pharmaceuticals, ecommerce, and the nonprofit sectors.”

Symbotic was also recognized by Fast Company earlier this year, being named to its 2024 World's Most Innovative Companies list. To learn more about the innovative culture at Symbotic and to explore career opportunities, visit .

Fast Company's Best Workplaces for Innovators issue (Fall 2024) is available online now, and the print issue will be on newsstands beginning September 17, 2024. To see the complete list, go to .

About Symbotic

Symbotic is an automation technology leader reimagining the supply chain with its end-to-end, A.I.-powered robotic and software platform. Symbotic reinvents the warehouse as a strategic asset for the world's largest retail, wholesale, and food & beverage companies. Applying next-generation technology, high-density storage and machine learning to solve today's complex distribution challenges, Symbotic enables companies to move goods with unmatched speed, agility, accuracy and efficiency. As the backbone of commerce Symbotic transforms the flow of goods and the economics of the supply chain for its customers. For more information, visit

About Fast Company

Fast Company is the only media brand fully dedicated to the vital intersection of business, innovation, and design, engaging the most influential leaders, companies, and thinkers on the future of business. Headquartered in New York City, Fast Company is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with our sister publication Inc., and can be found online at .

MEDIA INQUIRIES

Kimberly Zminkowski

Director, Marketing

...