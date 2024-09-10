Pereview Asset Management Software Named A 2024 Fastest-Growing Private Company By Inc. 5000

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) DALLAS, Sept. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pereview , the commercial asset management

for both equity

and debt , has been recognized on the 2024 Inc. 5000, an annual list of the fastest-growing private companies in America. The prestigious ranking provides a data-driven look at the most successful independent, entrepreneurial businesses.

Pereview Asset Management Software named a 2024 Fastest-Growing Company by Inc. 5000

Continue Reading

"We are incredibly honored to be named to the Inc. 5000 list for 2024. This recognition is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our entire team at Pereview. It reflects our commitment to delivering innovative solutions that empower asset managers to make data-driven decisions with confidence," said Jeff Wilson, Founder and CEO of Pereview. "We will continue to push the boundaries of what's possible in the industry, and this achievement only strengthens our resolve to keep leading the way."

In addition to its impressive 184% revenue growth over the last three years, Pereview has recently added AI-based data ingestion capability

to its platform to accelerate data load, processing, and validation to ensure data is always up to date and accurate. The company has also introduced automated workflows to streamline repetitive, manual tasks, encourage accountability, and support compliance from within the platform.

The Inc. 5000 class of 2024 comprises companies that have driven rapid revenue growth while navigating a variety of challenges, such as inflation, interest rates, and hiring difficulties. The companies on this year's list sport a median growth of 208%, have generated $317.1 billion in total revenue, and have added 874,940 jobs.

About Pereview

Pereview

is the commercial real estate industry's most flexible, AI-powered global asset management automation platform for equity

and debt

investments. Private and institutional property owners, operators, and investors can improve financial performance, visualize risk, and streamline operations for the front office throughout the investment lifecycle at both the asset and portfolio level. Founded in 2015 and headquartered in Dallas, Texas, Pereview is known for being a customer-centric technology enablement partner to real estate portfolio and asset managers so they can manage assets the way they do business. For more information, visit .

Media Contact:

Julie Edgett

214-551-7487

[email protected]

SOURCE Pereview Software

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED