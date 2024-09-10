Infinit-I Workforce Solutions Helps Motor Carriers Improve Insurance Costs Through Proactive Safety Training

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

TEXARKANA, AR, UNITED STATES, September 10, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Infinit-I Workforce Solutions, a pioneer in online safety training, has released another case study demonstrating how it's proven learning model helps improve motor carrier insurance renewal conversations. This innovative approach to driver education and risk management is not only transforming the trucking industry but also offering a much-needed solution to companies grappling with skyrocketing insurance premiums.

As commercial motor vehicle (CMV) insurance costs continue to rise due to increasing claims, industry consolidation, and“get rich quick” accidents, Infinit-I offers critical solutions to help companies control these expenses. Infinit-I's proactive motor carrier safety training reduces insurance risk factors that underwriters consider when determining insurance rates. Strategies for reducing trucking insurance costs through effective safety training include implementing consistent driver education programs, fostering a company-wide culture of safety, utilizing advanced technology for monitoring and prevention, and maintaining comprehensive documentation of safety initiatives and their positive outcomes.

Infinit-I's proven learning model includes:

- Identifying risk areas and targeting related driver behaviors

- Developing an orientation plan that starts at the date of hire and continues at key intervals for up to two years

- Providing frequent and consistent, ongoing training to reinforce safe practices

- Documenting corrective action conversations and remedial training

- Requiring participation in training programs

- Using both incentives and consequences to encourage training completion

- Demonstrating a culture of safety to insurance underwriters

By implementing these strategies, trucking companies have improved their insurance renewals, improved safety records, and increased profitability.

A newly published case study highlights how client HEMO Logistics impressed their insurer in a recent renewal by using Infinit-I to deliver and document corrective action training. Infinit-I's dated and time-stamped reports helped HEMO prove to their insurance provider that they take incidents seriously.

This is on the heels of a case study featuring client Logistics Warehouse, who used a number of Infinit-I's proven training tactics to reduce incidents and claims. As a result, they reported a 0% increase in insurance premiums for two years in a row.

Proven Impact on Risk Reduction and Insurance Rates

Infinit-I's training programs are highly valued by both traditional insurance providers and captives. By reducing accident rates and claims, the platform helps companies present themselves as safer risks, resulting in more favorable insurance terms. This approach has earned Infinit-I partnerships with over 90 insurance partners who recognize the company's ability to reduce risky behaviors that result in accidents and claims. In short, the proven Infinit-I learning model makes carriers a safer bet for insurance companies.

“Our online training tools provide companies with a proactive approach to reducing risk, which directly impacts their bottom line,” said Rachel McCrary, at Infinit-I Workforce Solutions.“By implementing our training programs, companies can demonstrate to underwriters that they are taking concrete steps to prevent accidents and claims, which can significantly influence insurance renewals.”

Infinit-I's partnerships with leading insurance companies, including Great West Casualty Company and Canal Insurance Company, further validate the platform's effectiveness. Some partners go so far as to integrate Infinit-I's resources into their client offerings.

Tools to Prevent Accidents and Improve Legal Defense

Infinit-I's offerings not only include the online training platform and content, but also advanced tools such as the Digital Accident Checklist and“The Ultimate Defense” training course. These resources provide drivers and managers with practical, easy-to-use methods to collect evidence at accident scenes and prepare for legal defense. These tools help companies and their insurance providers better navigate the legal landscape following accidents, reducing both the financial and operational impact of incidents.

