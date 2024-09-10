Kuwait Food Bank Offers Assistance To 2,050 Families In Country

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Sept 10 (KUNA) -- The Kuwait Food charity said on Tuesday that it offered assistance to 2,050 families within Kuwait in cooperation with the Awqaf (endownment) Public Foundation.

Kuwait Food Bank's Chairman Meshal Al-Ansari told KUNA that the assistance offered consisted of two KD 50-coupons enabling each family to secure its need of foodstuff.

The database of the bank continues to be updated to cover the need of most families in Kuwait, he affirmed, revealing that the charity has a competent team able to receive those in need as well as the website, which also enables individuals and groups to seek assistance. (end)

