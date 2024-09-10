EQS-News: Mister Spex SE / Key word(s): Product Launch

SpexPro: Mister Spex Launches Private Label for Premium Eyewear Lenses

SpexPro: Mister Spex Launches Private Label for Premium Eyewear Lenses More clarity, sharpness, and comfort: With the new premium lenses "SpexPro", Mister Spex SE, Europe's leading omnichannel optician, is elevating its product portfolio to a new level. These lenses are a strategic expansion of Mister Spex's premium private label segment. They meet high standards for visual comfort, protection, and durability. This launch is also aimed at significantly increasing revenue share within the prescription eyewear segment while expanding the company's premium product portfolio, further supporting Mister Spex's overarching growth strategy and enhancing profitability targets. “With the introduction of our new premium lenses, we are marking another milestone in the continuous development of our product portfolio, sustainably strengthening our premium private label segment,” said Stephan Schulz-Gohritz, Chairman of the Management Board and CFO of Mister Spex.“The launch of SpexPro lenses represents a significant advancement that allows us to considerably increase our market share in prescription eyewear lenses, thereby further enhancing our profitability.” Developed in Germany SpexPro lenses offer high standards in clarity, sharpness, and comfort. Every detail has been meticulously considered to offer users a significant upgrade over standard lenses. The premium lenses not only deliver perfect vision but also provide optimal protection and maximum durability, thanks to high-quality coatings that ensure a long lifespan. Each lens is custom-made based on the individual's vision prescription and specific eyewear, guaranteeing an exceptional level of personalization and exclusivity. “The development of our own premium lenses was a logical step in the evolution of our business model. It is part of our vision to offer our customers not only top-tier eyewear and service but also the best lenses available on the market,” added Schulz-Gohritz. SpexPro lenses are now available online and in all Mister Spex stores. For more information on SpexPro, please visit: SpexPro lenses by Mister Spex

About Mister Spex: Mister Spex is Europe's leading omnichannel optician, distinguished by its seamless integration of online and offline presence, innovative technologies, a comprehensive product range, and exceptional customer service. Since its founding in 2007, Mister Spex has evolved from a pure online player to a successful omnichannel optician with more than 7.1 million customers and 10 online shops across Europe, as well as brick-and-mortar retail stores. Mister Spex employs over 120 highly qualified opticians who ensure top-notch optical services in their stores. As a digital native, technology and innovation have always been central to the company's development. Utilizing advanced technologies such as digital 2D-to-3D tools for frame adjustment and intelligent browsing functionalities, Mister Spex sets new standards in the optics industry, offering extraordinary value to its customers. Mister Spex focuses on making the eyewear purchasing experience unique, simple, transparent, and enjoyable, combining a wide and diverse range of high-quality products with extensive optical expertise and advice through customer service, its own stores, and an extensive network of partner opticians.

