Prateik Babbar: Growing Up, ‘Tere Dar Pe Sanam’ Was Part Of My Childhood

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Sep 10 (IANS) Prateik Babbar and Elli AvrRam are seen in the revamped version of the 1993 classic song“Tere Dar Pe Sanam” from the film“Phir Teri Kahani Yaad Aayee”. The said that growing up, the track was part of his childhood.

The revamped version of the song, which is sung by Dev Negi, Neeti Mohan, showcases how love can conquer all.

Talking about the song, which is a part of "Beinteha", a musical short film, Prateik said:“Growing up, this song was part of my childhood, and being part of its revival feels surreal. Stepping into this love story felt like connecting with something raw and real-like experiencing the kind of passion and devotion I've always admired in timeless romances. It's a chance to bring that deep love to life."

Actress Elli AvrRam called the song iconic.

"This song is iconic, and bringing it back to life felt like stepping into a beautiful, timeless love story. It holds so much history and emotion. It speaks to anyone who believes in love conquering all."

She added: "With the release of Beinteha on September 13th, we're extending that story. The musical short film offers a deeper look into the characters' journey, and I can't wait for everyone to experience this beautiful extension of the song."

The original track is picturised on Pooja Bhatt and Rahul Roy. It was sung by Kumar Sanu and the music was given by Anu Malik.“Phir Teri Kahani Yaad Aayee” is a romance film, directed by Mahesh Bhatt.

It told the story of a man named Rahul, who falls in love with Pooja, who is mentally unstable but she is sent to an asylum where she dies in a fire. Her memories keep haunting him as he is unable to get over her.

Presented by Tips, "Beinteha", is set to release on the official Tips YouTube channel on September 13.