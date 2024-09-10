عربي


Russians Target Critical Infrastructure In Sumy Region

9/10/2024 1:08:55 AM

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) At night, September 10, the enemy targeted critical infrastructure facilities in Sumy region. Air defenses shot down three kamikaze drones.

This is according to the Sumy Regional Military Administration, Ukrinform reports.

"At night, September 10, the enemy attacked critical infrastructure facilities in Sumy region with Shahed-type UAVs," the post reads.

Read also: Russians injure three people in Sumy region , including minor

The air defenses were activated in the region shooting down three enemy drones.

As reported earlier, on September 9, Russians hit Sumy district with guided aerial bombs; injuries were reported.

UkrinForm

