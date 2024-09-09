Modine Joins United Nations Global Compact

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) RACINE, Wis., Sept. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Modine (NYSE: MOD ), a diversified global leader in thermal management and solutions, today announced that it has committed to the United Nations (UN) Global Compact, the world's largest voluntary corporate sustainability initiative.

"Joining the UN Global Compact affirms our long-term focus on sustainability growth in alignment with universal principles endorsed and shared by leading organizations across the globe," said Modine President and Chief Executive Officer, Neil D. Brinker. "Along with our purpose, mission and values , the UN Global Compact and Sustainable Development Goals provide us with a trusted framework and an urgent call to action as we continue the valuable work of advancing on our sustainability journey."

The

UN Global Compact

calls on companies to align their culture, decision-making and strategies with

10 guiding principles

in the areas of human rights, labor, environment, and anti-corruption, and take action in support of the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) .

Modine's approach to sustainability is inspired by our purpose statement – Engineering a Cleaner, Healthier WorldTM – and built on our foundation of governance, ethics, and compliance with oversight from our Board of Directors, leadership from our executive team, and daily actions of our dedicated employees across the globe. The company's mission – to help customers improve indoor air quality, reduce energy and water consumption, lower harmful emissions, enable cleaner running vehicles, and use more environmentally friendly refrigerants – focuses our efforts on advancing global sustainability priorities with our evolving portfolio of highly engineered, mission-critical thermal solutions.

As part of this commitment, Modine has prioritized seven UN SDGs that address key opportunities for our organization, stakeholders, and planet: Good Health and Well-Being, Clean Water and Sanitation, Affordable and Clean Energy, Decent Work and Economic Growth, Responsible Consumption and Production, Climate Action, and Peace, Justice and Strong Institutions . Modine is developing commitments and targets in these areas and will report yearly on our actions in support of these goals.

Learn more about Modine's efforts by reading our latest Sustainability Update, available at Modine .

About Modine

At Modine, we are Engineering a Cleaner, Healthier WorldTM. Building on more than 100 years of excellence in thermal management, we provide trusted systems and solutions that improve air quality and conserve natural resources. More than 11,000 employees are at work in every corner of the globe, delivering the solutions our customers need, where they need them. Our Climate Solutions and Performance Technologies segments support our purpose by improving air quality, reducing energy and water consumption, lowering harmful emissions, enabling cleaner running vehicles, and using environmentally friendly refrigerants. Modine is a global company headquartered in Racine, Wisconsin (U.S.), with operations in North America, South America, Europe, and Asia. For more information about Modine, visit .

About the UN Global Compact

As a special initiative of the United Nations Secretary-General, the UN Global Compact is a call to companies worldwide to align their operations and strategies with Ten Principles in the areas of human rights, labour, environment, and anti-corruption. Our ambition is to accelerate and scale the global collective impact of business by upholding the Ten Principles and delivering the Sustainable Development Goals through accountable companies and ecosystems that enable change. With more than 20,000 participating companies, 5 Regional Hubs, 62 Country Networks covering 77 countries and 14 Country Managers establishing Networks in 20 other countries, the UN Global Compact is the world's largest corporate sustainability initiative - one Global Compact uniting business for a better world.

For more information, follow @globalcompact on social media and visit our website at unglobalcompact .

CONTACT: Tel. 262.636.1200

SOURCE Modine