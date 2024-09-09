Introducing Animal Clear Whey Isolate: A Refreshing Twist On Protein Shakes

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Animal Clear Whey Isolate Offers a Refreshing Alternative for Strength & Enthusiasts and Health-Conscious Individuals Alike

Animal , from the parent company Universal Nutrition , is proud to announce the launch of Animal Clear Whey Isolate , a revolutionary protein supplement designed to offer a refreshing alternative to traditional whey proteins.

Introducing Animal Clear Whey Isolate: a light, refreshing protein shake with 20g of high-grade whey protein isolate, 5g of BCAAs, and less than 1% lactose, perfect for muscle recovery and lean muscle growth.

Crafted with an emphasis on premium ingredients and unparalleled benefits, Animal Clear Whey Isolate provides fitness enthusiasts with a protein shake experience like no other. Each serving contains 20g of high-grade whey protein isolate, less than 1% lactose for easy digestion, and 5g of BCAAs to accelerate recovery, all without any added sugar or fat.

Unlike conventional protein shakes, Animal Clear Whey Isolate offers a light and invigorating option that can be enjoyed pre, intra, and post-workout. Its easy-to-blend formula is low in calories, carbs, and gluten-free, making it suitable for a wide variety of dietary uses, preferences and lifestyles.

"Our goal with Animal Clear Whey Isolate was to create a protein supplement that delivers on our reputation of exceptional results while providing a refreshing and enjoyable drinking experience," said Kimberly Harrison-Senter, Head of Brand Marketing at Universal Nutrition. "With its clear formulation and unparalleled taste, we believe we have achieved just that."

Made with a premium protein source, our Animal Clear Whey Isolate delivers a finished product that exceeds 80% protein, packed with essential amino acids for optimal muscle recovery and lean muscle growth.

Animal Nutrition is a leading provider of premium sports nutrition supplements, dedicated to helping athletes and fitness enthusiasts achieve their goals. With a focus on quality ingredients and innovative formulations, Animal Nutrition strives to deliver products that support peak performance and overall well-being. For more information about Animal Nutrition or to order, visit Universal Nutrition