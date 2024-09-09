Ukrainian Ombudsman Urges International Community To Condemn Illegitimate Elections In Crimea

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Dmytro Lubinets, Ukrainian Parliament Commissioner for Human Rights, called on the international community not to recognize the results of the illegitimate in occupied Crimea.

The Ukrainian Ombudsman posted this on Telegram , Ukrinform saw.

"The illegal elections organized by the Russian Federation from 6 to 8 September in the temporarily occupied Crimea are a gross violation of international law, as well as the fundamental rights and freedoms of Ukrainian citizens living in the occupied territories," Lubinets wrote.

According to him, this is yet another attempt to legitimise the aggression of Russia, which has been systematically repressing Crimean Tatars, Ukrainians and all those who oppose the occupation since 2014. Russia continues its policy of violent suppression of dissent.

"I call on the international community not to recognise the results of these illegal elections and to increase sanctions pressure on the aggressor-state. The holding of such elections is a direct violation of the UN General Assembly resolutions confirming Ukraine's sovereignty over Crimea," the Ukrainian Ombudsman stressed.

EU' in

The Office of the Ombudsman of Ukraine continues to monitor the situation and takes all necessary measures to protect the rights of our citizens. We are making every effort to restore law and justice in the temporarily occupied territories.

As reported earlier, the Ukrainian MFA stressed that Russia's holding of“elections” in occupied Crimea and Sevastopol is a violation of the norms and principles of international law.

In Crimea, sham elections were held on September 6-8.