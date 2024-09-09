EV Hotel Corp And Servicetry Form Joint Venture

(MENAFN- PR Urgent) Alpharetta, GA - Hospitality will never be the same again. Enter The Eloise Project, a revolutionary concept set to transform the industry. This game-changing venture, a partnership between EV Evolution Venue and ServiceTry Integrated Services, goes beyond traditional hotel stays, delivering an immersive luxury experience designed to leave guests in awe.



From the moment guests step into an Eloise property, they will encounter an unparalleled blend of opulence and cutting-edge technology. Every detail, from the lavish interiors to the futuristic amenities, has been crafted with precision to offer a truly unforgettable stay. The Eloise Project is not merely raising the bar-it's revolutionizing the entire industry.



'We're not just building hotels; we're crafting worlds,' said Ken Patel, CEO and Chairman of EV Hotel Corp. 'The Eloise Project is about immersing guests in luxury and wonder. Every moment is designed to be memorable, every stay extraordinary.'



Joseph Ursini, CEO of ServiceTry Integrated Services, echoed Patel's sentiment: 'We set out to innovate. This is our opportunity to introduce a new paradigm in hospitality, delivering the experience guests truly deserve.'



A Bold Partnership for Industry Transformation



Under the terms of this visionary joint venture, ServiceTry Integrated Services will acquire a 40% equity stake in EV Hotel Corp, accessing all global revenue streams from EV's portfolio. Valued at nearly $400 million, this partnership not only represents a significant strategic investment but is also designed to fuel the development of EV Evolution Venue hotels across international markets.



This collaboration positions ServiceTry as the largest shareholder in EV Hotel Corp, while the resulting financial boost will propel both companies into new levels of growth and innovation. The partnership promises to redefine hotel offerings by delivering unparalleled value to guests and setting a new industry standard.



'The hospitality industry is in dire need of innovation, and our collaboration is the answer,' said Bobby Vance, Chief Design Officer at ServiceTry Integrated Services. 'Together, we're designing the future of hospitality.'



Victor Claudio, Board Member of ServiceTry Integrated Services, added: 'This partnership allows us to blend opulence with cutting-edge innovation, creating experiences that are not just luxurious but unforgettable.'



Unmatched Experiences and Global Expansion



Over the next five years, The Eloise Project will deliver a redefined concept that brings Dubai-style amenities and guest-centric experiences to cities worldwide. Known for its visually stunning designs and social media-friendly aesthetics, the concept is expected to attract modern travelers, influencers, and global adventurers alike.



'This joint venture enables us to offer something uniquely innovative in the hospitality world,' remarked Melvin Claudio, Board Member of ServiceTry Integrated Services.



CFO of EV Hotel Corp, Neeti Dewan, emphasized the financial and strategic potential of the partnership: 'The Eloise Project is not just about luxury; it's a financial game-changer that will redefine the industry and drive growth.'



The first wave of Eloise locations will debut in cities including Birmingham, Phoenix, Atlanta, Houston, Louisville, Kansas City, and Dallas, with dozens more cities slated for future openings. The Eloise Project is more than just an expansion-it's a hospitality revolution.



'The Eloise Project will redefine luxury and elevate hospitality to new heights, promising an experience that will leave the world in awe,' said Nancy Patel, Executive Vice President of EV Hotel Corp.



The Revolution Begins Now



Don't miss out on the future of luxury hospitality. Learn more about The Eloise Project and experience a new era of immersive travel at theevhotel.



For Press Inquiries, contact:

EV Hotel Corp

info theevhotel

theevhotel



About The Eloise Project:

The Eloise Project is a groundbreaking new hospitality concept from a partnership between EV Evolution Venue and ServiceTry Integrated Services. Combining unmatched luxury with cutting-edge innovation, The Eloise Project is poised to transform the hospitality industry and redefine the guest experience.

MENAFN09092024003734003177ID1108653320