Open Call To Join Governance Of GRI

September 9, 2024 /3BL/ - A global recruitment call is underway to appoint new members to three of the Global Reporting Initiative's governance bodies, which underpin the continued success of GRI – the provider of the world's most widely used sustainability reporting standards.

With a total of eight vacancies, GRI is looking for experienced professionals from diverse backgrounds to apply to join the following governance bodies, from 1 January 2025:



Supervisory Board : the body responsible for overseeing GRI's long-term priorities and strategy. Candidates to fill one vacancy are being sought, with applicants particularly encouraged from the ASEAN and Latin America regions.

Global Sustainability Standards Board (GSSB) : the independent entity responsible for developing and setting the GRI Standards. With four vacancies, applications from all stakeholder constituencies are welcome, especially those representing investor institutions and civil society organizations. Due Process Oversight Committee : the body that ensures GSSB standard-setting activities are conducted in accordance with its due process. There are three vacancies open to applicants from the business enterprise, investor institution and mediating institution constituencies, particularly those from the Latin America and ASEAN regions.

The call for new members is open until Friday 27 September 2024, 23:59 CEST. Appointments to all GRI governance bodies are on a voluntary basis and members serve a term of three years. GRI is seeking balanced representation that spans global regions – ensuring a wide range of interests, knowledge and backgrounds are reflected.