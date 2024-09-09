Principal Screens ¡Hola Cine! At Des Moines Art Center

(MENAFN- 3BL) DES MOINES, Iowa /3BL/ – Principal Group® is collaborating with the New York International Children's Festival (the Festival) to bring a curated collection of award-winning, family-friendly short films to the Des Moines Art Center on Sunday, September 15, 2024.

Principal® will screen the Festival's annual Spanish-language program, ¡Hola Cine!, featuring the best Latinx short films from around the world, transporting audiences across the Americas, reminding them of the power of family, perseverance, and believing in magic. Films will be shown in the Des Moines Art Center's Levitt Auditorium at 1 p.m.

Principal Community Relations and the Principal Hispanic Employee Resource Group are hosting ¡Hola Cine! to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month. Principal funds organizations and programming to connect employees to the community and to educate and support people so they are empowered to live more financially secure lives.

¡Hola Cine! features six shorts with a runtime of 55 minutes. All shorts are in English or with English subtitles. Admission is free and the event is open to the public. Shorts include:

“THE DANCE”

Colombia, Live Action, Pedro Pablo Vega Reyes, 2021, 15 min

Andrés has a big, big toe problem: his right shoe has a huge hole in it. Normally, that wouldn't be an issue, but the school dance is tomorrow, and he's got his crush Mariana to impress!

“EL MOÑO”

United States, Live Action, Luis Fernando Puente & Lizde Arias, 2022, 8 min

After her favorite sock goes missing, Andrea learns some family magic that helps her find lost objects in the most unexpected ways. She'll soon discover that toys and coins aren't the only things that can get lost.

“LA CALESITA”

Argentina, Animation, Augusto Schillaci, 2022, 10 min

A beloved Argentinian merry-go-round operation brings joy to the neighborhood families in this warm and vivid story of what comes around, goes around.

“THE LUGGAGE ROOM”

Spain, Animation, Daniela Cuenca, 2021, 7 min

A devoted abuelita dreams of the day she can reunite with her grandchildren, cramming her suitcase with mountains of gifts and heaps of precious memories.

“FONOS”

Mexico, Animation, Gabriela Badillo, 2021, 9 min

Chloe has bottled up her feelings along with the sounds that remind her of her beloved grandfather until a songbird shows her the way to maintain the spirit of his beautiful music.

“WITH A WOOL BALL”

Argentina, Animation, Belén Ricardes, 2022, 5 min

A ball of wool, a catchy song, and beautiful felted stop motion tell this boldly colored tale of a girl who weaves ponchos and steeps hot maté to keep her friends toasty in the hills of Argentina.

The New York International Children's Film Festival is an Oscar®-qualifying film festival offering the largest and most prestigious festival for children's film in North America. Each year, the Festival presents a slate of films, both shorts and feature length, that is as diverse in representation as it is in visual style, storytelling, and subject matter. To date, 38 Festival films have received Academy Awards® or nominations.

About Principal Financial Group®

Principal Financial Group® (Nasdaq: PFG) is a global financial company with 20,000 employees1 passionate about improving the wealth and well-being of people and businesses. In business for 145 years, we're helping more than 64 million customers1 plan, protect, invest, and retire, while working to support the communities where we do business, and build a diverse, inclusive workforce. Principal® is proud to be recognized as one of the 2024 World's Most Ethical Companies2, a member of the Bloomberg Gender Equality Index, and named as a“Best Places to Work in Money Management3.” Learn more about Principal and our commitment to sustainability, inclusion, and purpose at principal .

Principal community relations supports the communities where affiliates of the Principal Financial Group®, Des Moines, IA 50392 operates. Insurance products and plan administrative services provided through Principal Life Insurance Company®, a member of the Principal Financial Group, Des Moines, IA 50392.

3835947-092024

1 As of June 30, 2024

2 Ethisphere, 2024

3 Pensions & Investments, 2023