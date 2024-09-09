A NEW HALLOWEEN BOOK FOR GIRLS

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The crowd cheers Hallie O'Ween for defeating the goblins.

Hallie O'Ween puts on her mask.

Hallie O'Ween cover showing her sewing her new dress.

The new character, Hallie O'Ween, is here to ensure that kids of all ages can enjoy the fall vibes just as much as us adults.

- Joan Brosnan CEO ExplosionLOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, September 9, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- As autumn approaches, we can all feel the beginning of the spooky season upon us. For the adults, it means scary movies, haunted houses, and - of course - everything pumpkin spice.But what about the little ones? Our kiddos shouldn't be left out of the festive fun, and the new character, Hallie O'Ween, is here to ensure that kids of all ages can enjoy the fall vibes just as much as us adults.Hallie O'Ween was created by Royal Toast, a family-owned, LA-based production company headed by Tara and Sharon Kennedy Tosten. The goal of Royal Toast's productions is to enlighten and inspire, all while entertaining, and the Hallie O'Ween projects achieve all of those things for a younger audience.Hallie O'Ween offers spooky season fun for children of all agesHallie O'Ween follows a shy young girl who is forced to take on the goblins that invade her Celtic village on the eve of the harvest festival at the end of October. With the help of her brother, Hal O'Ween, and some friends, she defeats the goblins and saves the harvest festival, and the townspeople name the festival in her honor.The Hallie O'Ween character is the brainchild of best friends Tara Tosten and Kelly Rorvik. With experience working at Trancas Films, one of the main production companies behind the“Halloween” franchise, Tosten naturally loves the holiday. She partnered with Rorvik, a schoolteacher, to create a franchise that could offer wholesome entertainment for families with younger kids. They wanted to make a character representing the feelings of wonder and fun they had as children while trick-or-treating and doing other fun Halloween activities.The cornerstone of the Hallie O'Ween franchise is the children's storybooks telling the story of the eponymous protagonist, written by Tara Tosten and Kelly Rorvik and illustrated by Zeehan Shahid. There are two editions of the“Hallie O'Ween” book - one written with ages 0-6 in mind and another for ages six and above - to ensure that no matter the age of your little one, they can have festive fun with the“Hallie O'Ween” books. A spin-off centered around Hallie O'Ween's little brother, Hal O'Ween, is perfect for kids aged 0-4.Beyond the books, Hallie O'Ween can be found in a variety of other media. For example, Royal Toast recently released a song and music video featuring the character, with music by Ginny Swanson. This festive and family-friendly tune is perfect for kids of all ages to get them in the festive mood, exciting them for dressing up in costumes, trick-or-treating, and all the other fun activities that accompany the fall season. Royal Toast also offers a free coloring book based on the Hallie O'Ween story and characters, giving young readers another opportunity to engage with the season's festivities in a healthy, productive way.Celebrate Halloween with Hallie O'WeenFor families looking for a fun, inspiring, and wholesome way to kick off their spooky season activities, look no further than the Hallie O'Ween franchise. From the children's books to the song and music video, Royal Toast has families covered. Download free Hallie O'Ween materials to share with your little ones today.

