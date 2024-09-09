Heilind Electronics Introduces Brady M410 and M510 Series Printers

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New printing solutions make labeling and organization easier.

WILMINGTON, Mass., Sept. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Heilind , a global leader in electronics distribution, announces Brady's new line of M410 and M510 label printers. The M410 series offers industrial-grade printing capabilities in a handheld form factor, while the M510 is a durable desktop powerhouse suited for workstations and assembly.

M410 series printers are an everyday workhorse ideally suited for contractors, datacom, and electrical professionals who rely on proper labeling to complete the most challenging jobs. An intuitive and familiar QWERTY layout paired with programmable presets makes labeling, wire marking, flagging, and identifying patch panels simple.

M510 series printers enable designing and printing high-quality labels up to 1.5” on demand. Using the Brady Workstation software, batches of labels can be created with ease. This desktop model is designed for use in labs, workstations, and in the field at the hands of safety and electrical professionals. The M510 simplifies bulk label printing and data management for professionals.

About Heilind Electronics

Heilind Electronics, Inc. ( ) is one of the world's leading distributors of connectors, relays, sensors, switches, thermal management and circuit protection products, terminal blocks, wire and cable, wiring accessories and insulation and identification products. Founded in 1974, Heilind has locations throughout the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Germany, Singapore, Hong Kong, and China.

About Brady Corporation

Brady Corporation is an international manufacturer of high-performance labels, signs, safety devices, printing systems, and software. Founded in 1914, the company has a diverse customer base in electronics, telecommunications, manufacturing, electrical systems, construction, medicine, aerospace, and a variety of other industries.

