Vectorvms Unveils New Logo Post Acquisition

RALEIGH, NC, UNITED STATES, September 9, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- VectorVMS is excited to announce a new logo and branding as the company moves forward following its by PIXID Group. The logo change is not only in alignment with PIXID Group's branding, but signifies its commitment to growth and innovation of its product and services.In addition to the new brand identity, VectorVMS launched a social contest for a chance to win an Apple iPad or a $100 gift card. The contest ends on September 30 with the winners to be announced on October 1."As we continue to grow within the Pixid Group, we're excited to announce a rebrand for our newly acquired business. This is an exciting time for VectorVMS as we expand,' said Marc Husain, Managing Director of VectorVMS.“The future holds great promise for our team, partners, and clients as we push forward with innovative vendor management solutions."VectorVMS will be exhibiting at the Contingent Workforce Strategies (CWS) Summit North America on September 16 and 17 utilizing the new logo and continuing the chance to win a prize. The company plans to have giveaways available at booth number 407 and will be offering a glimpse into additional new developments in its platform.“We see the launch of our new logo as a continuation of our commitment to stay true to our mission and vision while becoming fully integrated with the Pixid Group team,” said Taylor Ramchandani, VectorVMS's Vice President of Strategy.“In addition to our new branding, our team has been working hard to innovate our technology and services, and we are excited to provide an exclusive sneak peek to our clients and partners at CWS Summit.”Anyone interested in setting up a meeting to learn more about VectorVMS at the CWS Summit should contact ....About VectorVMSVectorVMS combines innovative and trusted technology with in-depth industry expertise to create specialized contingent workforce programs. Our configurable platform enables organizations to have full visibility into their contingent labor programs, giving them the confidence to maintain compliance, reduce costs, and drive efficiency in their extended workforce. For more, visit vectorvms.

