Canceled Conservative Talk Radio Host Mark Kaye Returns With Entertaining New Political Podcast Mark Kaye Saves The Republic!

MENAFN - PR Newswire) JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Sept. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Mark Kaye announces the launch of his entertaining new podcast "Mark Kaye Saves the Republic!" Mark's new daily podcast and livestream deliver fun and informative takes on breaking news and political headlines. Mark uses his trademark high and hilarious quick wit to create a cool atmosphere for all his loyal listeners affectionately called "Kayetriots."

"I am beyond excited to create entertaining and informative daily content again," says Kaye. "Since I was canceled, my audience has been struggling to find real news and true conservative values on the radio or anywhere else. This is not just another news podcast. It's an online world where patriotic Americans come together to get the daily information and inspiration they need to keep fighting for this great country. My listeners and I are going to save the republic and we're going to have a lot of fun doing it!"

"Mark Kaye Saves The Republic!" kicks off this week with live coverage from the Presidential Debate in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Mark will spend the next two months leading up to the presidential election interviewing stars in the Republican party and covering the important events of this historic time.



Available on Rumble, Apple, Spotify, YouTube or wherever you get your podcasts. "Mark Kaye Saves The Republic!" is produced by Kayetriot Media.

About the host:

Mark Kaye is an award-winning radio talk show host and TV personality. Mark anchors his own weekly show on NEWSMAX TV and is a social media influencer whose content is enjoyed by millions of people around the globe. Mark is the founder of the American Conservative Empowerment Society (ACES), a conservative networking community for small business owners and true capitalists. He is also the author of several books including "Go Trump Yourself!" and "The Woke Folk." Mark proudly resides in the free state of Florida.

