UAE Crown Prince meets Indian PM in New Delhi

(MENAFN) Khalid bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the of Abu Dhabi, held significant talks with Narendra Modi, the Prime of India, focusing on the deepening of strategic relations between the UAE and India. The discussions aimed at enhancing cooperation in various fields to serve the mutual interests of both nations. The meeting took place during Sheikh Khalid's official visit to New Delhi, where he and his delegation were received by the Indian Prime Minister at Hyderabad Palace. The two leaders explored the broad spectrum of bilateral relations within the framework of the existing strategic partnership, with particular emphasis on fostering continuous progress across multiple areas of cooperation that benefit both countries and their peoples.



During the discussions, Sheikh Khalid bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan conveyed greetings from Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, expressing wishes for the health and happiness of Prime Minister Modi, and for further progress and prosperity for the Republic of India and its people. The meeting also provided an opportunity for both sides to review the historical bonds of friendship and cooperation between the two countries. They discussed shared visions and approaches to a number of regional and international issues of common concern, reinforcing the strong foundations of their bilateral relationship.



Furthermore, the meeting witnessed the announcement of several strategic agreements under the umbrella of the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) between the UAE and India. These agreements span a range of vital sectors within both the public and private domains, aiming to sustain and enhance the goals of comprehensive economic cooperation between the two countries. The newly signed agreements are expected to bolster existing ties and pave the way for further collaboration, ensuring continued mutual growth and development.



