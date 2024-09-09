Tuumio Revolutionizes Web3 With Complete Decentralized Application Infrastructure

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

TALLINN, ESTONIA, September 9, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- TuumIO , a groundbreaking decentralized infrastructure company, recently announced its official launch, signaling a transformative shift in the way we interact with the internet. Developed by the team behind Solve, a leading innovator in healthcare blockchain technology, TuumIO provides a powerful application infrastructure for user-controlled identity, privacy, and data ownership.With the promise of bridging the gap between Web2 and Web3, TuumIO enables users and businesses to transition to decentralized technologies without sacrificing ease of use or scalability. At the heart of TuumIO mission is the belief that users should have full control over their digital assets, paving the way for a new, more private, and secure digital ecosystem.“Our vision with TuumIO is to empower individuals by giving them control over their data in a truly decentralized environment,” said CEO, Pradeep Goel.“We believe the future of the internet is one where users own their identities and digital assets without being exploited by centralized entities.”Key Features of TuumIO:.TuumIO Protocol: Secure, scalable infrastructure for a wide range of decentralized applications..TuumIO Wallet: A multi-chain wallet that enables seamless interactions with decentralized apps (dApps)..TuumIO Nodes: User-operated compute and data management, ensuring a fully decentralized network..TuumIO Marketplace: An open marketplace for discovering and deploying decentralized apps..TuumIO Aggregators: Integrating decentralized services for enhanced Web3 scalability.TuumIO is set to revolutionize industries such as healthcare, gaming, finance, and education, with its early success already evident in the healthcare sector, where it is already partnered with organizations representing more than 25M patients.TuumIO application infrastructure is powered by the SOLVE token, a crucial component in driving transactions, governance, and app development within the platform.About TuumIO:TuumIO is a decentralized application infrastructure company focused on creating a new digital ecosystem where privacy, security, and user control are the norm. Built on years of experience in the healthcare blockchain space, TuumIO is leading the charge in transitioning industries to Web3 technologies.For more information, visit or follow us on:X:LinkedIn:Telegram:Facebook:Medium:Instagram:Contact Information:Mariia OzadovskaTuumIO (Solve)...

