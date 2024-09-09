Preparations For Qatar Arc Trials In Full Swing

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Preparations are underway in Paris for the staging of the Qatar Arc Trials, which will be held with a large-scale international participation on September 15 at ParisLongchamp, especially as it is the final stepping stone to main event in early October.

The Qatar Arc Trials is sponsored by the Qatar Racing and Equestrian Club (QREC), who has also been the sponsor of the Qatar Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe weekend for several years, including the World's Best Horse Race.

Qatar's sponsorship of the meeting has contributed to further developing and raising the elevating the racing standardas well as the huge media momentum of the event, being one of the most important sporting events in France every year.

The QREC management is in constant coordination with the France Gallop, the racing authority in France, in order to reach the best formula for preparations and ensure that the Trials Day, and later the main event, will be held in the appropriate manner that is consistent with the level of interest that Qatar pays to international racing events of this calibre as well as to Arabian races, given Qatar's commitment to supporting and promoting Arabian racing on an ongoing basis.

In addition, to the Qatar Cup - Prix Dragon (Gr.1 PA) on the Trials Day, Qatar sponsors the Qatar International Stakes (Gr1. PA) as part of the Qatar Goodwood Festival, the Qatar Arabian World Cup (Gr. 1 PA) as part of the Qatar Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe weekend, which along with the H H The Amir Sword race, held during the H H Amir Sword Festival in Doha, from the three legs of the Doha Triple Crown.

Nine races on the Trials Day

The Qatar Arc Trials day will have nine races in the card, including six group races and these are the Qatar Prix Vermeille(Gr.1), the Qatar Cup - Prix Dragon (Gr.1 PA), the Qatar Prix Niel(Gr.2), the Qatar Prix Foy (Gr.2), the Qatar Prix Du Petit Couvert(Gr.3), the Qatar Prix Du Pin (Gr.3), the Qatar Prix Carrus, the Qatar Prix De La Cour Du Chemin Vert and the Qatar

Prix Saint Nicolas.

While the Qatar Arc Trials will be held on one day, the Qatar Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe weekend and its associated events will be over three days, one at Saint Cloud and two at ParisLongchamp in October.

The contenders for the weekend of the Qatar Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe will be facing their final test running over the course and distance of the World's Best Race, making it the final chance to see the 'Arc' hopefuls on the track before the main event.

Horse owners, trainers and jockeys are adding the final touches to their participations on the Trials Day with the final lists of runners in all nine races are due to be announced very soon.

Qatari owners will definitely be well-represented, especially in the Qatar Cup - Prix Dragon (Gr.1 PA), and later on in the Qatar Arabian World Cup (Gr.1 PA), the top-class title, which has been won on several occasions over the years by horses carrying the colours of Qatari owners.

The Arc Trials will reveal more about the potential contenders, who will take on each other in the Qatar Arabian World Cup on 6th October.

Owners, trainers and jockeys will certainly benefit from the Arc Trials in a way that helps them prepare for the mega weekend in early October with hopes to be present in the winners' enclosure in the meeting, which has become one of the landmarks in France every year.

The results of the Qatar Arc Trials will shape the nominations for the races that will be held between 3rd and 6th October part of the Qatar Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe.