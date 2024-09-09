Brazil’S Financial Morning Call For September 9, 2024

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) This week, investors are focused on inflation data in Brazil and the US, with the IBGE releasing August's IPCA figures on Tuesday.



Economic Agenda for Monday September 9, 2024

Brazil







08:00: FGV: IPC-S (weekly)



08:25: BCB: Focus Report (weekly)

15:00: Secex: Trade Balance (weekly)





09:00: Consumer Price Index (August)



Last week, the Ibovespa closed at 134,572.45 points, marking a 1.05% weekly decline influenced by weak U.S. jobs data.The U.S. dollar ended at R$5.5901 against the Brazilian real, showing a 0.34% daily increase but a 0.80% weekly decrease.On the bustling trading floors of Wall Street, a wave of concern swept through as the last week closed with significant declines across major indices, marking the worst performance of the year.The S&P 500 plunged by 1.73% to 5,408.42 points, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell by 1.01% to 40,345.41 points.The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite bore the brunt of the sell-off, dropping 2.55% to 16,690.83 points.This past week, oil prices experienced a significant dro , marking the worst week in nearly a year due to persistent demand uncertainties and fresh employment data from the United States.Brent crude, a global benchmark, and West Texas Intermediate (WTI) both hit their lowest levels in months, with futures contracts closing at multi-year lows.Brent futures for November fell by 2.24% to $71.06 per barrel, and WTI futures for October saw a 2.14% drop to $67.67 per barrel.The downward trend in oil prices extends beyond just a day's trading. Over the week, Brent futures plummeted by 9.8%, and WTI futures receded by 8%, marking the worst performance since October 2023.Unipar recently secured R$ 750 million ($135 million) through long-term debentures at historically low interest rates for bonds lasting over a decade.The move signals strong market confidence and strategically boosts Unipar's financial health by prolonging debt maturities and reducing borrowing costs.Brazil celebrated its 202nd year of independence last week, with a traditional civic-military parade in Brasília highlighting the country's upcoming G20 presidency.The government's focus on economic diplomacy and global cooperation may influence investor confidence in the coming months.The IBGE will also publish the Monthly Services Survey (PMS) for July on Wednesday, followed by the Monthly Retail Survey (PMC) on Thursday.These releases will provide crucial insights into Brazil's economic activity at the start of the third quarter, especially following the surprising GDP growth in Q2.The European Central Bank (ECB) is expected to announce its monetary policy decision on Thursday.Most financial agents anticipate a 0.25 percentage point cut in the reference interest rate to 3.5%.Investors will closely monitor ECB President Christine Lagarde's signals regarding the continuation of monetary easing in the eurozone.In the United States, the Consumer Price Index (CPI) for August will be released on Wednesday, followed by the Producer Price Index (PPI) on Thursday.These figures will be crucial in shaping expectations for the Federal Reserve's upcoming monetary policy decisions.