GAC: 24 New Companies Join Authorized Economic Operator Program

Doha, Qatar: The General Authority of (GAC) has announced that 24 private companies, which have proven their adherence to international controls and standards regarding the in international trade, joined its Authorized Economic Operator Program.

Assistant chairman of the GAC for customs and affairs Mohammed Ahmed Al Mohannadi handed over the accreditation certificates to representatives of these companies.

Through the Authorized Economic Operator Program, the GAC aims to develop partnership and cooperation relations with the private sector and to grant facilities and benefits to the parties participating in the supply chain in international trade that adhere to the controls, requirements and internationally approved safety and security standards.

These facilities include reducing customs restrictions, inspection and auditing procedures for shipments, and the speedy release of goods for these companies. Based on the evaluation carried out by the GAC, the companies will be trusted by the GAC in addition to their accreditation as an authorized economic operator, which makes them a qualified party that contributes to enhancing and supporting the movement of trade.

The GAC allows companies wishing to join the program through coordination with the Customs Operations and Risk Department along with knowing the controls and standards that must be met by them. According to the GAC, this program is one of the most important customs projects being implemented and has achieved remarkable progress since its launch several years ago.

More development and facilities are being added to it to include all components of the supply chain and international trade, in addition to concluding mutual recognition agreements with the State of Qatar's trading partners in order to contribute to economic development and provide more support and facilitation services to the companies joining it.