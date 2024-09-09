Must-Read Advice For Baku Airport Users

(MENAFN- AzerNews) In connection with the 2024 Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix to be held in Baku, traffic restrictions on some streets and avenues, as well as an increase in the number of visitors to Azerbaijan's capital city, are expected, Azernews reports. Thus, the Heydar Aliyev International Airport strongly recommends that passengers plan their trips considering these circumstances and allow extra time to reach the airport comfortably.

Passengers are advised to stick to the following recommendations to facilitate their journey:

Arrive at the airport early: Be at the airport at least 2 hours before your flight so that you can go through all the security and check-in procedures smoothly.

Online check-in: Check-in online before your flight to minimize waiting time. Some airlines offer check-in 48 hours before the flight, take advantage of this opportunity to save time.

Check the flight terminal in advance: Find out in advance from which terminal your flight will depart from your e-ticket or the official website of the airline, so that there is no confusion.

Using the Aeroexpress service: Use the Aeroexpress public transport to choose a comfortable, traffic-free route from the 28 May subway to the airport and back.

Adhering to parking regulations: Park your vehicle only in the official parking spaces at the airport. Otherwise, you can create artificial traffic jams by closing the passages and obstructing the movement of other cars. Use special drop-off zones to drop off or pick up passengers within 5 minutes.

Making parking payments online: To save time, you can easily pay parking fees online using "AzParking", "ABB", "Birbank" mobile applications, or the "Tezode" platform. There is no charge for the first 15 minutes of parking.

For passengers with special needs: If you require special care, please inform the airline at least 48 hours before the flight so that the necessary support can be provided at the airport and on the plane.

It should be noted that all services of the Heydar Aliyev International Airport will operate in an enhanced mode during this period to ensure the safety and comfort of passengers. Ensure your comfort by planning your trip on time!