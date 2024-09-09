Must-Read Advice For Baku Airport Users
In connection with the 2024 Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix to
be held in Baku, traffic restrictions on some streets and avenues,
as well as an increase in the number of visitors to Azerbaijan's
capital city, are expected, Azernews reports. Thus, the Heydar
Aliyev International Airport strongly recommends that passengers
plan their trips considering these circumstances and allow extra
time to reach the airport comfortably.
Passengers are advised to stick to the following recommendations
to facilitate their journey:
Arrive at the airport early: Be at the airport at least 2 hours
before your flight so that you can go through all the security and
check-in procedures smoothly.
Online check-in: Check-in online before your flight to minimize
waiting time. Some airlines offer check-in 48 hours before the
flight, take advantage of this opportunity to save time.
Check the flight terminal in advance: Find out in advance from
which terminal your flight will depart from your e-ticket or the
official website of the airline, so that there is no confusion.
Using the Aeroexpress service: Use the Aeroexpress public
transport to choose a comfortable, traffic-free route from the 28
May subway to the airport and back.
Adhering to parking regulations: Park your vehicle only in the
official parking spaces at the airport. Otherwise, you can create
artificial traffic jams by closing the passages and obstructing the
movement of other cars. Use special drop-off zones to drop off or
pick up passengers within 5 minutes.
Making parking payments online: To save time, you can easily pay
parking fees online using "AzParking", "ABB", "Birbank" mobile
applications, or the "Tezode" platform. There is no charge for the
first 15 minutes of parking.
For passengers with special needs: If you require special care,
please inform the airline at least 48 hours before the flight so
that the necessary support can be provided at the airport and on
the plane.
It should be noted that all services of the Heydar Aliyev
International Airport will operate in an enhanced mode during this
period to ensure the safety and comfort of passengers. Ensure your
comfort by planning your trip on time!
