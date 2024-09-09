عربي


Iraq Refutes US Congressmen's Allegation Of Smuggling Oil To Iran


9/9/2024 12:45:11 AM

(MENAFN- IANS) Baghdad, Sep 9 (IANS) The Iraqi Oil Ministry dismissed accusations from several US congress members that Iraq is smuggling and "illegally" selling oil to Iran to help it avoid US sanctions, calling the claims "fabrications that have no basis."

This response followed a letter reportedly sent by five US Congress members to President Joe Biden on Wednesday, accusing several Iraqi parties and officials, including Iraqi Oil Minister Hayan Abdul Ghani, who plans to visit the United States soon for gas investment, of aiding Iran's sanctions evasion by smuggling oil, reports Xinhua news agency.

The lawmakers on Sunday also called on Biden to bar Ghani from visiting Washington as scheduled until the relevant investigation is complete.

The Iraqi Oil Ministry expressed "astonishment and condemnation" of the letter's content.

It emphasised that its oil activities are monitored by international inspectors and that Iraqi waters are strictly controlled by the country's naval forces.

