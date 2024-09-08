عربي


Russians Drop Explosives On Minibus In Kherson, Six Injured

9/8/2024 10:10:06 AM

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On September 8, at noon, Russians hit a minibus with explosives dropped from a drone in the Dniprovskyi district of Kherson. Six people were injured.

Oleksandr Prokudin, Chief of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, reported this in Telegram , Ukrinform saw.

"Four people on the minibus and two more people who were close by were injured in the explosion," the message reads.

These are men aged 57, 58 and 60, as well as women aged 43, 45 and 60.

Read also: Russians attack Komyshany in Kherson region , four wounded

Currently, all the victims are under medical supervision.

As reported by Ukrinform earlier, a woman from Novoberyslav, Kherson region, was hit by a drone on the morning of September 8.

UkrinForm

