Plaza Premium Group announces new leadership appointments

(MENAFNEditorial) [HONG KONG, Sept 8, 2024] - Plaza Premium Group (PPG), the leading global airport hospitality services provider, announced that it is strengthening its leadership as it builds on 26 years of excellence, by appointing Jonathan Song and Mei Mei Song to new positions.



Jonathan, the global director of business development, has been named Chief Commercial Officer, while Mei Mei, the director of global brands and transformation, is assuming the position of Chief Transformation Officer. Both roles are effective immediately.



Founded in Hong Kong, PPG is the eight time winner of Skytrax’s World’s Best Independent Airport Lounge, and operates in 30 countries, 75 airports, and serves more than 20 million customers a year. PPG’s airport hospitality offerings also include dining outlets, airport terminal hotels, and the ALLWAYS concierge services.



“As the founder of a family-run global business, I’m immensely proud that both my children have been actively involved in growing PPG. Combined, they have spent more than two decades working with all of our dedicated teams and have experienced first-hand the many changes in the travel industry,” said Mr. Song Hoi-see, Founder and CEO of PPG. “As business continues to recover, we believe this is the right time to build up our leadership structure and to place more responsibility into the hands of the next generation.”



In his new capacity, Jonathan will spearhead the global development of new airport hospitality services and facilities in new airports. He will also lead key strategic partnerships, enhancing and growing sales channels, product development, and drive PPG's loyalty program - Smart Traveller. Mei Mei will oversee the brand’s evolution and implement transformation initiatives including enhancing customer experiences, diversifying PPG’s sales mix and anticipating future trends and opportunities. She is also leading PPG’s sustainability strategy.



"Watching my parents build the business from zero base was a formative experience that taught me invaluable lessons. Their tireless efforts established a rock-solid foundation for PPG, leading it to become a global leader in airport hospitality services. I am ready to bring in fresh perspectives and innovative ideas to PPG, elevating it to new heights and driving even greater impact within the industry." said Jonathan.



“Growing up in this family business, airports were my playground,” said Mei Mei. “Now, as I fly frequently for PPG, airports are my office, and I’ve witnessed the tremendous transformations in the travel industry, and seen PPG grow and evolve. I’m excited to turn my observations into innovative ways to help reshape the future of travel.”





