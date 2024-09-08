Russians Target Sumy District, Civilians Wounded

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On September 8, Russians launched an on Sumy district; according to preliminary data, people are wounded.

This is according to the Sumy Regional Military Administration , Ukrinform reports.

"This afternoon, September 8, the enemy carried out an airstrike on populated areas in Sumy district. "According to initial reports, people are wounded," the message reads.

Two dead, four as Russia drops two glide bombs on

It is noted that all the necessary services are working at the site of the strike.

Medical assistance is provided to the injured.

As reported earlier, over the past day, Russian troops shelled the territory of Sumy region 69 times, 189 strikes were recorded.