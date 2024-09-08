ICCIMA hosts 14th conference for Iran’s economic enterprises

(MENAFN) The Iran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines, and Agriculture (ICCIMA) hosted the 14th for the country's economic enterprises, titled "Economic Enterprises, Leaders of Development," on Saturday. The event, chaired by ICCIMA Head Samad Hassanzadeh, brought together representatives from various provinces to discuss the challenges and opportunities these enterprises face. This year's conference attracted heightened attention due to the government's focus on utilizing the private sector's capacities, with a portion of the event dedicated to recognizing the nation's top enterprises.



During the conference, Hassanzadeh highlighted the role of the private sector in defining the position of economic enterprises within Iran's economy. He noted that these enterprises serve as a crucial link between individual businesses and the government, helping to guide and coordinate efforts across the economy. He emphasized the importance of enterprises in voicing economic concerns and finding solutions to challenges, stressing that many issues arise when policies are implemented without sufficient consultation with these entities.



Hassanzadeh also addressed some of the structural problems facing economic enterprises, such as the excessive number of licensing organizations and overlapping economic entities. He underscored the importance of tapping into the expertise of these enterprises to boost productivity, expressing hope that the 14th government would better incorporate their input into the policy-making process.



By leveraging the capacities of economic enterprises, Hassanzadeh believes that the private sector can play a vital role in Iran's economic development. He called for greater collaboration between the government and enterprises to ensure more effective and productive policy implementation.

