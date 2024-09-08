Assam Govt Only Focuses On Divisive Politics: Cong MP Syed Naseer Hussain

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Sep 8 (IANS) Rajya Sabha MP Syed Naseer Hussain on Sunday criticised the Assam for its recent decision regarding the issuance of Aadhaar cards, accusing the Himanta Biswa Sarma-led government of "divisive politics."

"The Assam government only focuses on issues and rules that divide society. They ignore the state's development, including basic necessities like roads and bridges," Hussain stated.

Accusing the Assam Chief of "anti-Muslim" rhetoric, the Congress MP said, "Himanta Biswa Sarma never speaks about the work that his government has done for the public. His politics is just focusing on anti-Muslim agenda, and that is the only reason his high command is tolerating him."

Addressing the ongoing discussions between Congress and AAP regarding a potential alliance in Haryana, Hussain commented on the contrasting stances within AAP, saying, "We don't react to the statements made by individuals."

While AAP MLA Somnath Bharti had labelled Congress as "selfish," AAP MP Raghav Chadha had expressed a positive outlook on the alliance.

Hussain downplayed these differences, emphasising that "what matters is the decision of the high commands of both parties."

"We are having discussions regarding Haryana with the AAP. What discussions are taking place and the number of seats cannot be disclosed until the finalisation," he further said.

Regarding the Haryana Assembly elections, Hussain reiterated Congress' tradition of collective leadership.

"We never declare the chief ministerial candidate before elections. We believe in collective leadership and not in just one face. We always contest elections based on our collective leadership," the Rajya Sabha MP said.

"A Congress Legislature Party (CLP) meeting is held post-elections to determine the Chief Minister, and the final decision lies with the high command," he explained.

Hussain also refrained from commenting on TMC MP Jawhar Sircar's resignation, stating it was an internal party matter.

"I do not have any information about the internal matters of the TMC or the issues within their party. The person in question is a former bureaucrat and a former colleague of mine in the Rajya Sabha. I am not aware of the reasons for his resignation, so it would not be appropriate for me to comment on it," he said.

"But I would like to say that any state government should maintain the law and order situation and should fast-track justice," the Congress leader concluded.