QSL Cup: Al Rawi Stars As Al Rayyan Blank Al Arabi Al Duhail Win

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Chinthana Wasala | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Al Rayyan and Al Duhail racked up comfortable wins while Qatar SC staged a brilliant comeback to hold Al Shahania in a six-goal thriller in the second round of the Qatar Stars League (QSL) Cup, yesterday.

Al Rayyan managed to stay unbeaten after collecting their second win in the 2024 QSL Cup when they stormed to a convincing 3-0 victory over Al Arabi at the Jassim Bin Hamad Stadium.

Ahmed Al Rawi stole the show with a brace, scoring both his goals in the first half (24', 43'), while Gabriel Pereira added a third in the 52nd minute. Al Rayyan's Ali and Al Arabi's Luiz Ceara both received marching orders following foul play in the 83rd minute, but the outcome of the match remained same, with the Lions securing full points.

Meanwhile, at the Hamad bin Khalifa Stadium, Al Duhail secured a comfortable 2-0 victory over Al Ahli.

Following a goalless first half, Al Duhail upped their pace with Rashid Al Abdulla giving them the much needed lead in the 59th minute. Five minutes later, Al Duhail doubled their lead when Luis Alberto finished off a smart move, assisted by Qatari midfielder Khalid Mohammed.

Earlier, fans were treated to an exciting battle at the Abdullah bin Khalifa Stadium when Qatar SC, after trailing 1-3 until 86 minutes, made a stunning effort to snatch a point with a last gasp penalty from Carlinhos in the Group A encounter. Qatar SC struck first through Carlinhos in the 16th minute, but Al Shahaniya responded strongly, with goals from Dutchman Sven van Beek (24') and his compatriot Pelle van Amersfoort, who found the back of the net twice (41', 45+2') to turn the game around.

While the game was heading towards an easy win for Al Shahania, Ahmed Abdelkader Radwan changed the course with a brilliant goal in the 87th minute with the Egyptian scoring off a ricochet from the goalkeeper's hands after Carlinhos sent in a powerful kick, to make it 2-3.

In the final moments of stoppage time, Qatar SC were awarded a penalty after Al Shahania's Abdulaziz Al Yahri pushed Sebastian Soria. Carlinhos made no mistake in taking advantage of the spot kick in the eighth minute of stoppage time to ensure a 3-3 draw for Qatar SC.