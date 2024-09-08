Kerala Gold Rate Today, September 08: Check Prices Of 24K, 22K, 18K
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The price of Gold in Kerala today (Sep 08) is Rs 6,680 per gram for 22 karat gold and Rs 7,287 per gram for 24 karat gold (also called 999 gold).
