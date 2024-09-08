(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Sept 8 (KUNA) --



1958 -- Egyptian President Jamal Abdulnasser inaugurated Kuwait House at the Cairo suburb of Duqqi with attendance of head of the department of Ma'aref (knowledge) Abdullah Al-Jaber Al-Sabah. The house was to accommodate Kuwaiti students.

2000 -- State of Kuwait signed, at UN headquarters, the statute of the International Criminal Court out of conviction that the ICC would contribute to international peace and security as well as prosecuting crimes against humanity.

2000 -- Kuwait National Team won the seventh Asian junior handball championship for the first time in its history after beating Qatar 25-22 in the final game that was held in Mashhad, Iran.

2010 -- Kuwait Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah signed a decree to form council of governors of the Capital Market Authority (CMA), in addition to regulating the stock exchange market to guarantee more transparency and protection of traders.

2010 -- State of Kuwait and Japan signed, in Tokyo, an agreement regarding the peaceful use of nuclear energy. The agreement stipulated exchange of expertise and development of human resources.

2010 -- Ministry of Health signed a five-year agreement with Toronto Hospital to develop health care for cancer patients at Hussain Makki Jumaa for Specialized Surgeries.

2023 -- Orthopedic surgeon Dr. Muthana Sartawi registered the "Kuwait Stitch" invention used in sewing superficial wounds at the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO). (end)

