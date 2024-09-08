Jaylious Releases New EP

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Jaylious, EDM artist based in California, has gained quick recognition for his dark, emotional sound. His debut album Sinister Sister and upcoming EP Saturday highlight his unique style and personal storytelling, earning him acclaim on ReverbNation.



Orange County, California – September 2024 – Ziming (Jason) Wang, known professionally as Jaylious, is quickly becoming a standout artist in the world of electronic dance (EDM). Born in Fushun, a prefecture-level city in Liaoning province, China, he immigrated to Singapore, where he lived for seven years before moving to the United States at the age of fourteen, where his passion for music flourished. Drawing from his early experience in school bands and mastery of multiple instruments, Jaylious has created a distinctive sound that blends alternative EDM and pop with dark, sinister tones and high-energy drops.



Since the release of his debut single, "Red Tent," in June 2024, Jaylious has captivated audiences with his haunting melodies and intense emotional depth. Often described as "the Billie Eilish of EDM," his music connects deeply with fans, evoking raw emotions and personal reactions. His innovative approach to EDM has earned him recognition as the #1 local artist on ReverbNation, #3 regionally, and #84 globally-a testament to his rising prominence in the electronic music world.



Jaylious' highly anticipated debut album, Sinister Sister, explores themes of personal struggles and inner turmoil, solidifying his reputation as an artist unafraid to dive into the depths of human experience. Each track is a reflection of his life journey, delivering powerful beats while maintaining a raw emotional core.



Following the success of Sinister Sister, Jaylious is set to release an emotionally charged EP titled Saturday, dedicated to his late dog, who passed away in 2023. This EP will offer a more heartfelt and introspective side to his music, showcasing Jaylious' ability to navigate a wide range of emotional expression. The track“Saturday” is a poignant tribute to his beloved pet, encapsulating the profound impact of loss on his creative process.



A key source of support throughout Jaylious' journey has been his fiancé, who continues to inspire his music and personal growth. His songs are often dedicated to loved ones, allowing his audience to experience his deeply personal connections through his work.



With his unique blend of alternative EDM, emotional storytelling, and relentless drive, Jaylious is positioning himself as a force to be reckoned with in the global music industry. Fans can expect more hauntingly beautiful and emotionally charged music as he continues to evolve and push the boundaries of electronic music.



About Jaylious:

Jaylious, born Ziming (Jason) Wang, is an EDM artist and producer based in Orange County, California. Known for his dark, sinister tones and raw emotional depth, Jaylious has quickly risen through the ranks of the electronic music scene. His debut album Sinister Sister and upcoming EP Saturday showcase his unique style and personal connection to his audience. For more information, interviews, or press inquiries, please contact:









Press Contact Info:



Name: Miguel Bartolo



Phone: (310) 347-9704



Email: ...



Website:

Company :-Jaylious

User :- support

Email :-...

Url :-