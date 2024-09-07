Standard And Poors (S&P) Affirms Trinidad And Tobago’S Investment Grade Rating: BBB

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global)

By Caribbean News Global contributor

PORT-OF-SPAIN, Trinidad – Minister of Finance, Colm Imbert, MP, advised that Standard and Poors, the international credit rating agency, has affirmed Trinidad and Tobago's credit rating at BBB-, an Investment Grade Rating reflective of the country's credit strength. S&P has also maintained its stable outlook for Trinidad and Tobago.

The country's strong external assets and stable institutions support our Investment Grade Rating. S&P points out that“the government's large liquid financial assets mitigate the effect of economic cycles on the country's public finances. S&P estimates these assets will represent about 47 percent of GDP during the outlook horizon,” the ministry of finance said in a press release, September 6, 2024.

Consistent with the recently published views of the minister of finance, S&P anticipates some decline in hydrocarbon production in the near term, leading to a temporary decrease in revenue, before significant improvement occurs in both the availability of natural gas and revenue, as major new gas fields come on stream, in line with government projections.

“It is clear that the presentations made by the minister of finance and his team of technocrats at the ministry of finance, to S&P, during its annual credit rating visit earlier this year had sufficient credibility for S&P to maintain its investment grade rating for Trinidad and Tobago.

“The minister of finance commends S&P for its balanced and measured view of our country and its validation of the government's prudent handling of the economy and sound management of our fiscal accounts. Over the last nine years, Trinidad and Tobago has demonstrated judicious fiscal discipline and in so doing we have built up stable public institutions and substantial financial assets, making our country a safe harbour for investors during trying times,” the government press release continued.

“To illustrate how the international financial market views us, the government launched two large, heavily oversubscribed, international bonds over the last year, US$550 million in September 2023 and US$750 million in June 2024, with great success, achieving sovereign spreads over US Treasuries that were among the lowest in the Latin America and Caribbean region (170 bps and 204 bps respectively).”

According to the press release attributed to Colm Imbert M.P. minister of finance:

“The government reiterates its resolve to continue taking responsible financial actions and the correct decisions to build a stronger Trinidad and Tobago for a better future, as we navigate through turbulent financial conditions.”

