Rajnath Singh To Address Rallies In Ramban, Banihal

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Jammu- The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has launched an aggressive campaign to support its Assembly Election candidates, with senior leaders and star campaigners taking center stage in various parts of the Union Territory.

As per reports, Defence Rajnath Singh will address public rallies in Ramban and Banihal on Sunday, tomorrow.

Earlier today, Union Home Minister Amit Shah addressed a massive rally in Jammu, where as per the BJP, hundreds of people gathered to hear him speak.

Shah emphasized the government's commitment to development and national security, drawing enthusiastic responses from the crowd.

With the first phase of the Assembly elections scheduled for

September 18, other prominent leaders including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP President J.P. Nadda, Union Ministers Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Nitin Gadkari, Manohar Lal Khattar, G. Kishan Reddy, and others are expected to hit the campaign trail in the coming days.

The state election marks a historic moment as it is the first Assembly poll in Jammu and Kashmir since the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019.

The second phase of voting will take place on September 25, followed by the third on October 1. The results will be declared on October 8. (KINS)