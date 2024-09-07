Enemy Attacked Kharkiv Twice, Fire Broke Out

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Two explosions were heard in Kharkiv, without casualties.

Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov reported this in Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

“The second explosion was heard in Kharkiv . The strikes on Kharkiv were in the Industrial district and Saltovsky. There is a fire at the site of one of the“arrivals”. There is no information about the at the moment. All relevant services are working at the scene,” Terekhov wrote.

At the same time, the head of the Kharkiv regional military administration, Oleh Syniehubov, wrote in Telegram that the strikes were preliminary on a garden society in the Industrial district of the city and on the private sector in Mala Danylivka.

s shell Kurakhove, fire and rescue unit damage

“The data is being clarified,” said the head of the RMA.

As Ukrinform reported, today the enemy conducted an air strike on a village in Kharkiv region - an 18-year-old girl was wounded.

The photo is illustrative