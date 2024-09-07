Odisha Inaugurates India's First Silicon Carbide Facility With Rs 620 Crore Investment

(MENAFN- KNN India) Bhubaneswar, Sep 7 (KNN)

In a significant move towards enhancing India's capabilities, the ceremony for the country's first silicon carbide facility took place on Friday in Odisha.

The project, with an of Rs 620 crore, is being developed by RIR Power Limited at the EMC Park, Infovalley, Bhubaneswar.

Odisha Chief Mohan Charan Majhi, who presided over the ceremony, hailed the development as 'another notable step in our ongoing journey to make Odisha a leading semiconductor hub in India.'

The Chief Minister emphasised the facility's potential to create state-of-the-art products and provide opportunities for local talent to work at the forefront of technology.

The establishment of this facility is expected to have far-reaching implications. The project is set to invest Rs 620 crore over three years, potentially creating over 500 new jobs across various levels, from R&D to factory operations.

This development positions India and Odisha at the forefront of the global power electronics market, according to official sources.

The facility is anticipated to attract skilled professionals, foster local innovation, and drive economic growth in the region. RIR's products are already sold internationally across North America, Europe, and Asia, serving sectors such as Railway, Defence, Power, Transportation, Aerospace, and Sustainable Energy.

The project is expected to contribute significantly to India's mission of becoming a self-reliant hub for semiconductor production.

The establishment of this silicon carbide facility marks a crucial step in Odisha's entry into the power electronics industry.

It is expected to enhance Bhubaneswar's industrial landscape by implementing best practices, promoting sustainable energy, and fostering the development of advanced technologies.

RIR is reportedly in the process of establishing a technical and research collaboration with IIT Bhubaneswar, further strengthening the local ecosystem.

Officials note that Odisha has received several other investment proposals in the semiconductor and related fields for new facilities in Bhubaneswar, further solidifying the state's position as an emerging hub for electronics and semiconductor manufacturing in India.

This trend indicates a growing confidence in the state's ability to support high-tech industries and contribute to India's technological advancement.

The silicon carbide facility is poised to play a pivotal role in India's semiconductor industry, potentially reducing the country's dependence on imports and fostering indigenous technological capabilities.

As the project progresses, it will be closely watched by industry experts and policymakers as a bellwether for India's ambitions in the global semiconductor market.

