Zelensky, Meloni Discuss SAMP/T Supply To Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, discussed the provision of the SAMP/T air defense system to Ukraine with the Italian Prime Minister, Giorgia Meloni.

Zelensky said this in an interview with the Ukrainian media, broadcast on the national telethon, Ukrinform reports.

"With Giorgia Meloni, we are working on the SAMP/T system. It will be in Ukraine, this is an important, positive thing. We are talking and working to bring this day closer. This is a positive thing," Zelensky said.

Also, as the head of state added, "long-range justice for Ukraine" was discussed – the possibility of using Western weapons to hit enemy targets on its soil.

"Italy is one of those countries that we count on. I worked on this project, met with Lloyd Austin, German Defense Minister Pistorius, German Chancellor Scholz, spoke with Macron. If the situation in the country allows me to attend the General Assembly (UN - ed.), we will wrap up with the meeting with President Biden. I really hope for the (good – ed.) outcome," Volodymyr Zelensky said.

As the head of the state noted, there is still no consensus on the issue among Ukraine's partners, however, as he recalled, there was also no consensus previously regarding the use of weapons against targets in Crimea.

"It is important to find the key to at least one country, then others will catch up," Zelensky said.

As reported, President Zelensky arrived in Italy on Friday, September 6. The head of state met with representatives from more than 30 leading Italian companies and addressed the Ambrosetti Forum.