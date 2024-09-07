Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Saturday Until 12:00 GMT
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA))
3180306 GAZA -- At least 61 Palestinians fall martyred and 162 others injured in four new massacres committed by Israeli occupying forces in the Gaza Strip over the last 48 hours, according to medical sources.
3180290 KUWAIT -- The World health Organization (WHO) commends Kuwait's efforts to raise awareness about Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy (DMD) at various gatherings with a view to supporting progress in treatment.
3180299 ALGIERS -- More than 24 million Algerian voters head to polling stations on Saturday to cast their votes and choose their upcoming president for a five-year term.
3180297 LONDON -- The UK announces extending its training programs for Ukrainian soldiers until the end of next year. (end)
mt
MENAFN07092024000071011013ID1108647429
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.