Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Saturday Until 12:00 GMT

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) 3180306 GAZA -- At least 61 Palestinians fall martyred and 162 others in four new massacres committed by Israeli occupying forces in the Gaza Strip over the last 48 hours, according to medical sources.

3180290 KUWAIT -- The World Organization (WHO) commends Kuwait's efforts to raise awareness about Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy (DMD) at various gatherings with a view to supporting progress in treatment.

3180299 ALGIERS -- More than 24 million Algerian voters head to polling stations on Saturday to cast their votes and choose their upcoming president for a five-year term.

3180297 LONDON -- The UK announces extending its training programs for Ukrainian soldiers until the end of next year. (end)

