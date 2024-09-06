(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Sept. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Report with evolution powered by AI- The global on-demand laundry service market size is estimated to grow by USD 145.72 billion from 2023-2027, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of almost

39.38%

during the forecast period. Busy lifestyle allowing very little time for laundry

is driving market growth,

with a trend towards

adoption of to automate laundry and delivery processes. However,

high risk-reward ratio and low-margin business

poses a challenge. Key market players include American Dry Cleaning Co., ByNext Inc., CSC ServiceWorks Inc., Delivery LLC, Elite DhobiLite Laundry Pvt. Ltd., EXPERTO URBANTECH PVT LTD, ihateironing Ltd., JUSTCLEAN GENERAL TRADING Co. W.L.L, Laundrology Comprehensive Services, Laundryheap Ltd., LaundryWala, Mr. Laundrywala, Mulberrys Franchising LLC, PML Solutions Pvt. Ltd., Rinse Inc., Simmeera India Pvt. Ltd., The Procter and Gamble Co., Washmen Laundry LLC, Wassup On Demand, and WishWash Laundry. Continue Reading







Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Online On-demand Laundry Service Market 2023-2027 Key insights into market evolution with AI-powered analysis. Explore trends, segmentation, and growth drivers- View the snapshot of this report

Online On-demand Laundry Service Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017 - 2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 39.38% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 145.72 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 33.41 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 34% Key countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK Key companies profiled American Dry Cleaning Co., ByNext Inc., CSC ServiceWorks Inc., Delivery LLC, Elite DhobiLite Laundry Pvt. Ltd., EXPERTO URBANTECH PVT LTD, ihateironing Ltd., JUSTCLEAN GENERAL TRADING Co. W.L.L, Laundrology Comprehensive Services, Laundryheap Ltd., LaundryWala, Mr. Laundrywala, Mulberrys Franchising LLC, PML Solutions Pvt. Ltd., Rinse Inc., Simmeera India Pvt. Ltd., The Procter and Gamble Co., Washmen Laundry LLC, Wassup On Demand, and WishWash Laundry

Online on-demand laundry services are revolutionizing the industry by integrating technology to automate processes and decrease turnaround times. Cleanly, for instance, utilizes software for automatic clothing sorting in fulfillment centers, enabling customers to report issues or make special requests through apps. This software also assists cleaners in batching, sorting, and labeling clothes via a dashboard, reducing turnaround time to 24 hours. DRVY's Routific API manages delivery routes automatically, eliminating manual routing and optimizing logistics operations. These technological advancements positively impact the growth of the global online on-demand laundry market by improving efficiency and customer experience.



The on-demand laundry market is experiencing significant growth with the rise of online laundry services like Laundryheap. This trend is transforming the traditional laundry industry with on-demand apps making it easier for customers to get their clothes cleaned and pressed at their convenience. Companies in Germany, Canada, France, and China are jumping on board, offering on-demand washing and dry-cleaning services through their apps. Mulberrys Garment Care is one such player in this space, providing high-quality laundry services to meet the increasing market demand. The on-demand laundry business is expected to continue growing, offering a profitable opportunity for businesses looking to enter this sector.



The on-demand laundry market operates in a low-profit margin economy, necessitating swift expansion to offset costs. Laundry services involve handling valuable customer items, making trust a crucial factor. Providing consistent, error-free service is challenging. For instance, ZIPJET earns USD246 in profit from processing 100 linen blazers at USD12.30 each. However, even a 1% error rate can result in significant losses, exceeding profits. These incidents negatively impact profits and brand image, potentially hindering market growth. In London, a new linen blazer costs between USD117 and USD170, making errors particularly costly. Companies must prioritize quality control to mitigate risks and maintain customer trust.

.



The on-demand laundry service market is experiencing significant growth as more people opt for the convenience of having their clothes picked up, washed, and delivered right to their doorstep. Companies like Mulberrys Garment Care lead the landscape in this sector, offering dry cleaning and laundry services in countries such as Germany, Canada, France, and China. However, this market faces challenges in terms of pricing, quality, and efficiency. Customers seek affordable pricing, high-quality results, and efficient turnaround times. Innovation through digital platforms and mobile apps, on-demand scheduling, and subscription models are key to staying competitive. Questions around subscription pricing, washing and cleaning technology, and delivery logistics remain important for market players to address. Overall, the on-demand laundry business is a time-saving solution for consumers, responding to the modern lifestyle and digital trend.

This online on-demand laundry service market report extensively covers market segmentation by





1.1 Residential 1.2 Commercial



2.1 Laundry

2.2 Dry clean 2.3 Duvet clean



3.1 North America

3.2 Europe

3.3 APAC

3.4 Middle East and Africa 3.5 South America

1.1

Residential-

Online on-demand laundry services have gained significant popularity due to their convenience and time-saving benefits. Customers can easily place orders through mobile apps or websites, and their clothes are picked up, cleaned, and delivered back to them at their doorstep. This service caters to both individuals and businesses, offering various washing and drying options, including express services for an additional fee. The use of technology enables efficient management of orders and communication with customers, ensuring a seamless experience. Online on-demand laundry services have become a practical solution for those with busy schedules or limited access to laundry facilities.

The online on-demand laundry service market has experienced significant growth in recent years, driven by the consumer lifestyle evolution towards convenience and time savings. Societal adoption of technology and the increasing prevalence of luxury lifestyles have fueled the demand for this service. The working-class population, particularly working women, benefit greatly from the affordability and ease of having their laundry picked up and delivered to their doorstep. Bedding and other large items, such as duvets, are popular choices for this service. The residential segment is a major consumer base, but the commercial application segment is also growing rapidly, with businesses opting for eco-friendly laundry detergents and WaterSense label certifications to reduce their environmental impact. The laundry business caters to various segments, including the laundry care segment for personal laundry and the dry clean segment for professional garment care. Patching services are also available for those with skin diseases or allergies, ensuring that their clothes are cleaned and repaired without causing irritation. Business models vary from subscription-based services to pay-per-use, with companies like Tide Cleaners and Laundry Care offering organic laundry detergent options and Dry Clean providing eco-friendly dry cleaning services. Overall, the online laundry service market is a growing industry that caters to diverse consumer needs and preferences.

The on-demand laundry service market is experiencing significant growth as more and more people turn to the convenience of having their clothes washed, dried, and folded at the click of a button. This digital innovation allows users to schedule pickup and drop-off times through mobile apps, making it a time-saving solution for busy consumers. The market landscape is diverse, with players in various regions such as Germany, Canada, France, China, and more, offering different pricing models and subscription services. The industry's CAGR is projected to increase at a rate, driven by the lifestyle needs of people seeking quality and efficiency in their laundry services. The on-demand laundry business is transforming the traditional laundry industry, with companies like Laundryheap, On Demand Laundry, and others leading the charge. These businesses offer on-demand washing, dry cleaning, and laundry services, making it a one-stop solution for all laundry needs. The future of the on-demand laundry market looks promising, with continuous innovation and digital advancements set to redefine the way we approach laundry services.

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation



End-user



Residential

Commercial

Service



Laundry



Dry Clean

Duvet Clean

Geography



North America



Europe



APAC



Middle East And Africa South America



7

Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

