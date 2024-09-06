Customs Thwarts Bid To Smuggle Banned Pills

( MENAFN - Gulf Times) Hamad International Airport Customs Department has successfully foiled an attempt to smuggle in the country the banned Lyrica pills, the General Customs Authority has said in a post on its official X account. Upon inspecting a box containing a water heater within a passenger's luggage, the smuggled substance was being found hidden in a secret part inside the heater. A total of 13,579 pills were seized, the statement sadded.

