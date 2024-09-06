UGREEN Shines At IFA Berlin 2024 With Innovative And Classic Products

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) BERLIN, Sept. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- UGREEN, a leading innovator in consumer electronics, has once again made its mark at the International Funkausstellung (IFA) 2024. As the world's largest consumer and home appliances trade show, IFA is the perfect for UGREEN to showcase its latest and greatest products. This year, with the theme

" UGREEN IFA: Activate You ," the company will highlight not only its new products but also some of the classic and popular devices that continue to

impress.

Ugreen_IFA_KV

Continue Reading

The UGREEN

Nexode Power Bank 20000mAh 145W , a standout member of UGREEN's Nexode Power Bank family, is a must-see during the event. This revolutionary device features a 2-in-1 power-column design, merging the convenience of a power bank with the versatility of a desktop charging station.

It offers magnetic wireless charging for phones and wired charging for laptops and other devices. Capable of charging up to four devices simultaneously through its two USB-C ports, one USB-A port, and wireless charging pad, it ensures continuous power availability. With a 100W fast charging capability and a 15W fast wireless magnetic charging pad, it delivers rapid power boosts. The HD TFT smart display provides real-time information on battery capacity, power, voltage, and current. Equipped with automotive-grade lithium-ion power cells and the ThermalGuardTM System, it guarantees efficient, safe, and long-lasting performance.

UGREEN has also garnered attention with its NASync Series , a lineup of network attached storage devices

designed for personal, home, or business users to access data seamlessly from smartphones, laptops, tablets, and TVs, anywhere with network access. Equipped with up to Intel CoreTM i5 Processors and dual 10GbE network ports, the NASync devices unleash unparalleled processing performance and blazing-fast data transfer speed. Moreover, UGREEN's self-developed operating system offers a simplified user experience with an all-in-one app and user-friendly interface.

A new addition to the series, the UGREEN NASync AI NAS will make a

conceptual debut at the event.

The UGREEN Uno Series Charger and Power Banks, with the slogan "Activate Your Curiosity," are highly anticipated by iPhone users. The Uno series is specifically designed to enhance the digital lifestyle of iPhone users. These products feature an engaging robot aesthetic that not only stands out for its unique design and TFT smart display with status emojis but also offers rapid charging capabilities, offering a wide range of fast and fun accessories such as chargers, power banks, hubs, wireless chargers, and cables. The latest Ugreen's Uno series will be rolling out in the US market around

mid-September.

UGREEN is also proud to introduce the Revodok ThunderboltTM 5 Docking Station , one of the first in the industry to adopt ThunderboltTM 5

technology from Intel.

This Thunderbolt docking station

is the ultimate productivity and user experience enhancer. Equipped with three Thunderbolt 5 downstream ports offering bandwidth of 80 Gbps and the option for Bandwidth Boost, which provides up to 120 Gbps,

the Thunderbolt 5 docking station offers lightning-fast data transfer rates and unparalleled video output capabilities, making it a must-have for any tech-savvy individual.

For more details, please visit UGREEN's booth at #Hall 3.2-108

during IFA Berlin 2024, or visit .

© Intel Corporation. Intel, the Intel logo, and other Intel marks are trademarks of Intel Corporation or its subsidiaries. Other names and brands may be claimed as the property of others.

Photo -