Telescopic Boom Lift Market Size | Forecast Report 2024-2032

The Reports and Insights, a leading market research company, has recently releases report titled "Telescopic Boom Lift Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2024-2032." The study provides a detailed analysis of the industry, including the global Telescopic Boom Lift Market size, share, trends, and growth forecasts. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis and highlights the latest advancements in the market.
Report Highlights:
How big is the Telescopic Boom Lift Market?
The global telescopic boom lift market size reached US$ 1.6 billion in 2023. Looking forward, Reports and Insights expects the market to reach US$ 2.9 billion in 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 6.8% during 2024-2032.
What are Telescopic Boom Lift?
A telescopic boom lift, also known as a straight or stick boom lift, is an aerial work platform equipped with a straight, extendable arm (boom) designed to reach high elevations and hard-to-access areas. Unlike articulated boom lifts with multiple hinged sections, telescopic boom lifts provide a direct, linear reach, making them ideal for tasks requiring significant horizontal and vertical reach without maneuvering around obstacles. Commonly used in construction, maintenance, and industrial applications, these lifts are perfect for tasks such as painting, window cleaning, and equipment installation, offering stability, precision, and a wide range of motion.
What are the growth prospects and trends in the Telescopic Boom Lift industry?
The telescopic boom lifts market growth is driven by various factors and trends. The market for telescopic boom lifts is expanding rapidly, driven by increasing demand in construction, maintenance, and industrial sectors. These lifts are favored for their ability to reach high elevations and hard-to-access areas with a direct, linear reach, making them ideal for tasks such as painting, window cleaning, and equipment installation. Technological advancements, including enhanced safety features, better maneuverability, and greater fuel efficiency, are further propelling market growth. Additionally, the rise in infrastructure development projects and the growing emphasis on worker safety and efficiency are contributing to the increased adoption of telescopic boom lifts globally. Hence, all these factors contribute to telescopic boom lifts market growth.
What is included in market segmentation?
The report has segmented the market into the following categories:
By Product Type:
Diesel-powered Telescopic Boom Lifts
Electric-powered Telescopic Boom Lifts
Hybrid Telescopic Boom Lifts
Technology
Conventional Telescopic Boom Lifts
Articulated Telescopic Boom Lifts
Application
Construction
Maintenance & Repairs
Telecommunication
Transportation & Logistics
Film & Entertainment
Mining
Outreach Capacity
Below 30 meters
30-50 meters
Above 50 meters
Load Capacity
Below 500 kg
500-1000 kg
Above 1000 kg
End-User Industry
Construction & Infrastructure
Manufacturing
Utilities
Oil & Gas
Warehousing & Distribution
Entertainment
Sales Channel
Direct Sales
Distributors/Dealers
E-commerce
Control System
Manual Control
Hydraulic Control
Electric Control
Proportional Control
Outreach Mechanism
Single Telescopic Arm
Multi-section Telescopic Arm
Mounting Type
Truck-mounted Telescopic Boom Lifts
Self-propelled Telescopic Boom Lifts
Trailer-mounted Telescopic Boom Lifts
Crawler-mounted Telescopic Boom Lifts
End-User
Commercial
Industrial
Government & Municipalities
Residential
Level of Automation
Manual
Semi-Automatic
Fully Automatic
Segmentation By Region:
North America:
United States
Canada
Europe:
Germany
The U.K.
France
Spain
Italy
Russia
Poland
BENELUX
NORDIC
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific:
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
New Zealand
ASEAN
Rest of Asia Pacific
Latin America:
Brazil
Mexico
Argentina
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa:
Saudi Arabia
United Arab Emirates
South Africa
Egypt
Israel
Rest of MEA.
Who are the key players operating in the industry?
The report covers the major market players including:
JLG Industries, Inc.
Genie Industries (a subsidiary of Terex Corporation)
Skyjack (a subsidiary of Linamar Corporation)
Haulotte Group
Manitou Group
Snorkel Lifts (a subsidiary of Ahern Rentals, Inc.)
Niftylift Ltd.
Teupen Maschinenbau GmbH
Aichi Corporation
Holland Lift International B.V.
Ruthmann GmbH & Co. KG
