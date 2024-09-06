Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Friday Until 12:00 GMT
3180223 GAZA -- Palestinian medical teams recover the bodies of 15 Palestinian martyrs who were killed in a renewed airstrike by the Israeli Occupation on separate areas in the Gaza Strip, according to health authorities.
3180217 TOKYO -- South Korea's new Defense Minister Kim Yong-hyun warned Friday that North Korea will face the end of its Regime if it undertakes provocations, vowing to establish an "overwhelming" defense posture to deter threats from the North, Yonhap News Agency reported.
3180214 WASHINGTON -- US Secretary of State Antony Blinken announces sending an additional USD 45 million worth of humanitarian aid to Haiti, as the country suffers lack of security and the spread of diseases.
3180212 KUWAIT -- At least 17 pupils have died after a school in central Kenya caught fire on Thursday night, according to police. (end)
