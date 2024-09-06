French PM Works On Forming New Cabinet

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) PARIS, Sept 6 (KUNA) -- New French Prime Michel Barnier began on Friday working to form his in order to face split the country is facing.

Barnier arrived at the French presidential palace (Elysee Palace) to meet President Emmanuel Macro to discuss challenges and forming the upcoming government, local outlets reported.

Barnier's agenda is full of bilateral meetings which began earlier in the day that include the leaders of political parties, the Senate President, politicians and others.

The new premier told reporters that his discussions with political powers are full of energy and going very well.

Barnier officially took power on Thursday at Matignon Palace, the known headquarters of the government, a few hours after being appointed as premier by Macron.

Barnier vowed to work with those who have goodwill for the unity of the country which is facing political unrest and split, affirming that French people need this unity today.

Meanwhile, the Elysee Palace said in a statement that the appointment of Barnier came after an unprecedented round of consultations, adding that Macron asked Barnier to pledge his terms.

Macron met with some former presidents over that the last days, including Nicolas Sarkozy, Francois Hollande and others. (end)

