Provokeap: Unilever, Microsoft, Novartis, HP, Sony, GE, Shiseido & More Join Lineup

SINGAPORE - PRovoke Media's Asia-Pacific Summit has added a host of top-tier speakers to its lineup ahead of convening in
Singapore on 19 September, where the event will explore the profession's ability to address critical challenges across the region.
The 14th
PRovoke Asia-Pacific Summit
will be held at the Westin Singapore,
focusing on the theme of 'Action x Impact' -
showcasing the way public relations practitioners are navigating today's 'permacrisis' era, typified by technological disruption, geopolitical turmoil, disinformation, climate change and global conflict.
Programme highlights include:
How the AI Era is reshaping corporate communications, featuring BCG's Sanjay Nair , QI Group's Ramya Chandrasekaran
and Ruder Finn's Elan Shou
How leaders are managing reputation risk and protecting reputation capital, with Cisco's Puneet Pal Singh , Sun Life's Sarah James and Junaidah Dahlan from GE Healthcare, based on exclusive new research from Sandpiper
Navigating corporate activism and culture in a complex world, with Microsoft's Lauren Myers-Cavanagh ,
Shiseido's Pia Tyagi , and Adrian Warr from Burson
The future of social and influence, with Vaseline global brand director
Louis Piereck and
Changi Airport Group's
Ivan Tan , and Ogilvy PR's
Emily Poon
and
Richard Brett
Asia's role in the changing world order, with Sung Lee from Novartis, HP's Jasmine Mobarek , Sisca Margaretta Elliott and SPAG Finn's Aman Gupta
Restoring the importance of human connection in a digital world, with Prerna Suri from Sony Music Entertainment, Hyper GAI's Shruti Gupta and Archetype's
Marc Ha
How not to implement AI with Zendesk's Carolyn Camoens , Jess Tang from Mavic, and David Lian and Paul Mottram from Zeno
How to engage employees with impact during transformation, with Daniel Feiler from Service Now and Weber Shandwick's Jessica Uhlmann and Hin-Yan Wong
How brands
can appeal to 'generation TikTok', with Warren Johnson
Measuring what matters, with CARMA Asia's Sabrina Azmi
Full programme here .
The Summit also includes a showcase of
2024 IN2 SABRE Award winners,
which will take place during lunchtime of the conference.
The same venue will play host to the
14th Asia-Pacific SABRE Awards
on the evening of 19 September,
recognising campaigns and agencies across the region that demonstrate the highest levels of strategic planning, creativity and business results.
As well as announcing winning campaigns, the SABRE Awards ceremony will reveal the Asia-Pacific Consultancies of The Year , celebrate the region's
Best Consultancies to Work For and honour this year's Individual Achievement SABRE recipients.
The Summit takes place in partnership with APACD, the region's premier association for in-house communicators.
In addition, the Summit and Awards have also attracted 17 further partners:
Ruder Finn, Weber Shandwick, Finn Partners, Burson, Sandpiper, Ogilvy, Zeno Group, MSL, W, CARMA, Archetype, Golin, GCI Health, First Partners, Hoffman Agency, ICCO, PRCA, IPR and WARC.
