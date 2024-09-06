Provokeap: Unilever, Microsoft, Novartis, HP, Sony, GE, Shiseido & More Join Lineup

(MENAFN- PRovoke) SINGAPORE - PRovoke Media's Asia-Pacific Summit has added a host of top-tier speakers to its lineup ahead of convening in

Singapore on 19 September, where the event will explore the profession's ability to address critical challenges across the region.



The 14th

PRovoke Asia-Pacific Summit

will be held at the Westin Singapore,

focusing on the theme of 'Action x Impact' -

showcasing the way public relations practitioners are navigating today's 'permacrisis' era, typified by technological disruption, geopolitical turmoil, disinformation, climate change and global conflict.



Programme highlights include:





How the AI Era is reshaping corporate communications, featuring BCG's Sanjay Nair , QI Group's Ramya Chandrasekaran

and Ruder Finn's Elan Shou

How leaders are managing reputation risk and protecting reputation capital, with Cisco's Puneet Pal Singh , Sun Life's Sarah James and Junaidah Dahlan from GE Healthcare, based on exclusive new research from Sandpiper

Navigating corporate activism and culture in a complex world, with Microsoft's Lauren Myers-Cavanagh ,

Shiseido's Pia Tyagi , and Adrian Warr from Burson



The future of social and influence, with Vaseline global brand director

Louis Piereck and

Changi Airport Group's

Ivan Tan , and Ogilvy PR's

Emily Poon

and

Richard Brett



Asia's role in the changing world order, with Sung Lee from Novartis, HP's Jasmine Mobarek , Sisca Margaretta Elliott and SPAG Finn's Aman Gupta

Restoring the importance of human connection in a digital world, with Prerna Suri from Sony Music Entertainment, Hyper GAI's Shruti Gupta and Archetype's

Marc Ha

How not to implement AI with Zendesk's Carolyn Camoens , Jess Tang from Mavic, and David Lian and Paul Mottram from Zeno

How to engage employees with impact during transformation, with Daniel Feiler from Service Now and Weber Shandwick's Jessica Uhlmann and Hin-Yan Wong

How brands

can appeal to 'generation TikTok', with Warren Johnson

Measuring what matters, with CARMA Asia's Sabrina Azmi