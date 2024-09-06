Weekly Recap: 13 Retail Press Releases You Might Have Missed

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) A roundup of the most newsworthy consumer and retail announcements from PR Newswire this week, including a Dutch Bros and Owala collaboration and Beyoncé and Moët Hennessy's all-new American whisky.

NEW YORK, Sept. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

With thousands of press releases published each week, it can be difficult to keep up with everything on PR Newswire. To help consumer/retail journalists and consumers stay on top of the week's most newsworthy and popular releases, here's a recap of some major stories from the week

The list below includes the headline (with a link to the full text) and an excerpt from each story. Click on the press release headlines to access accompanying multimedia assets that are available for download.

PR Newswire Weekly Consumer Press Release Roundup, Sept. 2-6, 2024. Photo provided by The Wendy's Company.

Celebrating the best of both brands, this bottle will feature the distinctive, multi-functional and intentional designs Owala® is known for to bring a special hydrating experience to customers. The Always Stoked FreeSip® Twist empowers customers to stay hydrated and caffeinated while radiating kindness.Wendy's is celebrating HalloWEENDY's with new Frosty® Frights kids' meal collection featuring 11 spooky-themed toys. Fans who purchase a $1 Boo! Books benefiting foster care adoption will also score a $1.99 Kids' Meal with purchase coupon.The new award-winning whisky from Beyoncé Knowles-Carter and Moët Hennessy is now available online and in stores. Enjoy the signature taste with a Honey Bee cocktail, featuring SirDavis American Whisky, lemon juice and honey syrup, garnished with honeycomb.Moe's Southwest Grill® is now offering Cheez-It® Original Crackers as a free topping to customize your burrito, bowl, nachos, and more. Guests can add the iconic snack to their favorite entrée or enjoy it with Moe's Famous Queso for a cheesy crunch.Cetaphil's new line of cleansers and moisturizers for face and body offers daily exfoliation gentle enough for sensitive skin.7-Eleven introduces the bold new Coca-Cola® OREOTM Zero Sugar Slurpee, blending the refreshing taste of classic cola with hints of OREO© cookie flavor, available only for a limited time.Silver Cross has teamed up with Lamborghini to create the Reef AL Arancio, a luxury stroller combining top-tier craftsmanship and engineering. This super stroller merges iconic British nursery design with Lamborghini's precision for a stylish and high-performance stroller.Baileys introduces its new Cinnamon Churros Irish Cream Liqueur, turning the classic churro into a sippable delight. This blend of Irish Cream, Irish Whiskey, cinnamon and vanilla delivers the delicious taste of a churro in every indulgent sip.Waterloo Sparkling Water introduces its new seasonal flavor, Pomegranate Açaí, alongside the returning favorite, Spiced Apple. These limited-time fall flavors are perfect for enjoying chilled or in a mocktail during autumn festivities and game days.New Hefty® Kickoff Cups Kits seek to bring people together this football season. These special cups shift the focus from what's inside to what's on the cup, sparking fun conversations and connections at every event.Eureka introduces the E20 Plus, an upgraded vacuum with advanced DuoDetect AITM 3D obstacle avoidance. It also features an anti-tangle roller brush and a dust cup for easy emptying, making cleaning faster and more efficient.Kroger is bringing back Private Selection's® Harvest Apple collection, a limited-edition line celebrating the iconic fall flavor. Starting September 8, customers can enjoy returning favorites and new Harvest Apple products, available exclusively in stores while supplies last.Tic Tac® Chewy! has hit candy aisles nationwide, offering a new twist on the classic Tic Tac with a crunchy exterior and a chewy inside. Available in Fruit Adventure and Sour Adventure, each pack delivers a burst of five fruity flavors: Cherry, Apple, Orange, Lemon and Grape.

