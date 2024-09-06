Sara Vows To Bounce Back After Paris Heartbreak

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: Qatar's Sara Masoud ended her campaign at the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games finishing ninth in the women's shot put final yesterday.

The 2016 Rio Games silver medalist threw 5.3m in the event, won by China's Qing Wu after hurling 7.98m. Mexico's Gilda Guadalupe claimed silver medal after clearing 7.89m with Russia's Svetlana Krivenok securing a bronze medal after a throw of 7.74m.

Sara was disappointed at her show in the tough contest.

“If course, I was expecting a better result but it was a very strong field. But I will continue to work hard and will return to the competitions stronger after overcoming my shortcomings,” she said after the final.

Qatar will now pin hopes for a medal on wheelchair racer Ali Arshad, who will compete in the 800m T34 qualifying today. He finished sixth in the men's 100m T34 event earlier this week.